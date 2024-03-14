Gac Ma Martyrs Memorial Area receives numerous visitors

In 2023, the Gac Ma Martyrs Memorial Area received over 45,200 visitors who came to pay homage, light incense, and commemorate the 64 navy soldiers who bravely sacrificed their lives in the 1988 Gac Ma naval battle.

On the 36th anniversary of the Gac Ma incident (March 14, 1988 - March 14, 2024), the Gac Ma Martyrs Memorial Area, located in Cam Hai Dong Commune, Cam Lam District, Khanh Hoa Province, has been receiving numerous visitors from various places who come to pay respects.

The memorial area not only offers a picturesque landscape with its vast, serene surroundings overlooking the expansive sea, but it also stirs deep emotions as it commemorates the heroic sacrifice of the 64 soldiers who bravely laid down their lives on March 14, 1988, at Gac Ma Reef in the Truong Sa Archipelago, in defense of the sacred sovereignty of our nation's seas and islands.

While paying respects at the memorial site, Pham Ngoc Nam, a student from Nguyen Hue High School, located in Cam Lam District, Khanh Hoa Province, shared, "Reading the heartfelt letters written by martyr Nguyen Van Phuong to his family, I deeply sense the sacred duty of soldiers stationed on remote islands, conveying their emotions to their loved ones before departing. This profoundly moves me and reminds me to try harder to contribute, even in a small way, to our beloved nation."

In 2023, the Gac Ma Martyrs Memorial Area received over 45,200 visitors who came to pay homage, light incense, and commemorate the 64 navy soldiers who bravely sacrificed their lives in the 1988 Gac Ma naval battle.

On March 13, representatives from Duy Tan University (Da Nang) visited veteran Duong Van Dung, a Gac Ma naval battle participant, to pay their respects and awarded a scholarship to his daughter, Duong Thi My Linh. On this occasion, Duy Tan University decided to grant Linh a full scholarship worth VND120 million to provide her with additional support and peace of mind to pursue her studies at the university.

By Cong Nhan, Xuan Quynh – Translated by Bao Nghi