Full-time deputies mull over draft laws for NA’s upcoming 9th session

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly Standing Committee convened the 7th meeting of full-time deputies in Hanoi on March 25, focusing its discussions on key legislative proposals to be presented at the upcoming 15th NA’s 9th session.

In his opening speech, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man called for opinions on eight draft laws that underwent initial review at the 8th session, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Product and Goods Quality, and the draft Law on Personal Data Protection.

Among the most impactful laws under review are the amended Law on Special Consumption Tax and the Law on Corporate Income Tax, both poised to directly shape production, trade, and business activities nationwide.

Others under scrutiny include the Law on Digital Technology Industry, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Advertising, the Law on Teachers and the revised Law on Employment.

At the 7th meeting of full-time deputies (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man requested that the new laws must be concise, clear, effective, and enforceable, while promoting decentralisation and delegation of authority.

He stressed that the proposing agency must bear full responsibility for the draft laws until final approval by the legislature, requiring the Government and drafting bodies to oversee the process meticulously, engage actively in debates, and address feedback at every stage.

Lawmakers and NA committees were asked to work closely with the drafting agencies at every stage of the legislative process, from discussions and consultations to editing and appraisal, ensuring the best quality laws and resolutions for the NA’s consideration.

According to the top legislator, the NA Standing Committee has been directing parliamentary bodies to expedite the finalisation of legislative content within their respective domains, guaranteeing timely completion of all drafts and proposals for submission to the legislature.

Vietnamplus