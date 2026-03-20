Fuel prices rise in latest adjustment

Retail fuel prices were increased across the board from 23:00 on March 19 following a joint decision by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Finance.

Fuel prices increase in the latest adjustment (Photo: SGGP)

The two ministries decided to use the petrol price stabilisation fund to help ease market shocks, with spending set at about VND3,000 (US$0.11) per litre for biofuel and unleaded petrol, VND4,000 per litre for diesel, VND3,000 per litre for kerosene, and VND3,000 per kilogram for fuel oil.

Accordingly, E5 RON92 biofuel was capped at VND27,177 per litre, up VND3,673 from the previous level, while the price of RON95-III petrol rose by VND4,115 to VND30,690 per litre. The price of diesel increased by VND5,395 to VND33,420 per litre, while that of kerosene rose by VND7,994 to VND35,926 per litre.

Mazut oil saw its price increase by VND2,528 to VND22,189 per kg.

The new base prices will remain in effect until the next adjustment period is announced by the MoIT. Fuel traders are required to implement the changes in line with current regulations on petroleum business management and the use of the stabilisation fund.

Since the beginning of 2026, domestic fuel prices have undergone 17 adjustments. RON95 petrol has experienced five decreases, ten increases, and two periods of no change, while E5 RON92 has recorded six decreases, nine increases, and two periods of no change. Diesel prices have experienced three decreases, 12 increases, and two periods with no change.

Vietnamplus