Fruit prices significantly drop in Mekong Delta

People sell durian around Thanh Tri agricultural wholesale market in Dong Thap Province.

Chairman Vo Tan Loi of the Tien Giang Durian Association stated yesterday that traders are currently purchasing Ri6 durians (type A) at approximately VND40,000 per kilogram, while Monthong durians (type A) are priced between VND74,000 and VND78,000 per kilogram. Compared to the same period last year, durian prices have fallen by one-third.

Meanwhile, the prices of Thai jackfruit, lychees, and oranges have also seen steep declines.

According to Chairman Vo Tan Loi, the current pricing situation is causing significant challenges for many durian farmers in Dong Thap Province specifically and throughout the Mekong Delta more broadly. Numerous gardeners are expressing concerns about potential losses. A key factor contributing to the steep decline in durian prices in the Mekong Delta is the adverse weather conditions and heavy rainfall badly affects the flavor of the durians, leading to a decrease in fruit quality.

To stabilize the output, resnposible agencies and administrations in some localities with large durian growing areas in Dong Thap Province, controlled by the authorities for the content of Cadmium - a heavy metal element, are instructing people on the cultivation process to meet quality standards.

Similarly, in recent days, the price of Thai jackfruit in the Mekong Delta has also dropped dramatically. In Dong Thap Province, known as the 'capital of Thai jackfruit' with more than 23,000 hectares and output of more than 392,000 tons a year, a kilogram of Thai jackfruit is currently being purchased by traders at the garden at around only VND500-VND2,000.

Although Thai jackfruit prices have hit rock bottom, farmers continue to face export challenges due to weak linkages between production and consumption, particularly at the quality assessment stage. To recoup some capital, many growers have sold their harvest to dried jackfruit processors for around VND1,000 per kilogram while the remainder is sold along roadsides.

Many orange growers sell the fruit roadside to boost sales

In Dong Thap Province, red-fleshed dragon fruit—a key local crop—has also plummeted in price, falling to just VND3,000–VND5,000 per kilogram, yet still finds no buyers. To avoid further losses, many farmers have cleared their orchards and reclaimed the land in anticipation of the next planting season.

Meanwhile, guava prices in Cai Be and An Huu communes have dropped to as low as VND500–VND1,500 per kilogram, nearly giveaway rates, leaving growers in distress. Some have abandoned their harvests entirely, with fruit left scattered on the ground, and are now considering switching crops.

Similarly, oranges in provinces across the Mekong Delta region are being purchased directly at the farm by traders for just VND1,000–VND3,000 per kilogram. In an effort to boost sales, many orange growers in Vinh Long and Dong Thap provinces have turned to social media for retail promotion or have set up roadside stalls.

At the same time, large volumes of northern lychees are flooding into Ho Chi Minh City, appearing in both traditional markets and supermarkets.

At Thach Da Market in An Hoi Tay Ward, nearly every fruit and vegetable stall yesterday displayed fresh lychees. Compared to the same period in 2024, lychee prices have dropped by half, now ranging from VND15,000 to VND20,000 per kilogram.

Some street vendors along Pham Van Chieu Street are even selling lychees for as little as VND10,000 per kilogram. At Ban Co Market in Ban Co Ward and Tan Dinh Market in Tan Dinh Ward and other locations, lychees are displayed in large baskets, allowing customers to freely select their favorite fruit.

According to Deputy Director Nguyen Binh Phuong of Thu Duc Agricultural Wholesale Market in Ho Chi Minh City, the market is currently overwhelmed with lychee due to high import volumes and low consumption. Early July sees an abundance of in-season fruits, leading to sluggish demand.

Data from the market indicates that nearly 9,800 tons of lychee arrived in the past month, compared to a total 2024 harvest of just 3,447 tons—an increase of 183 percent—with the harvest season still ongoing. In contrast, last year's lychee crop was poor, leaving many in HCMC unable to buy lychee before the season ended, with prices of a kilogram often exceeding VND50,000.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan