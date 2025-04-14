From river divide to seamless connectivity: HCMC’s 50-year infrastructure push

Fifty years after reunification, HCMC’s remarkable infrastructure development, exemplified by the transformative East-West Boulevard, has overcome geographical barriers, spurred economic growth, and significantly improved the lives of its residents.

Calmette Bridge on the Tau Hu – Ben Nghe Canal connecting District 1 and District 4 is a key structure on Vo Van Kiet Boulevard (Photo: SGGP)

From today’s thoroughfare to tomorrow’s aspirations

As the morning sun cast its golden rays upon the expansive asphalt of the East-West Boulevard– now respectfully named Vo Van Kiet Boulevard – Nguyen Van Cong, a senior engineer whose career has been intertwined with this very project since its nascent stages, took a leisurely stroll across Calmette Bridge. His gaze lingered on the ceaseless flow of traffic below with a surge of emotion as this artery route represents the tangible embodiment of unwavering dedication, collective intellect, and countless hours of toil poured forth by a multitude of individuals over more than a decade.

In the early 2000s, the Saigon River created a significant travel barrier to Thu Thiem New Urban Area, exacerbated by bridge congestion. Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet at that time, a visionary leader, conceived the ambitious East-West Boulevard to seamlessly unite the city’s east and west, laying the groundwork for comprehensive urban development by overcoming this geographical divide.

Under the city’s determined leadership, the ambitious East-West Boulevard project commenced, facing considerable hurdles. Director Luong Minh Phuc of the HCMC East-West Boulevard and Water Environment Project Management Board at the construction time vividly recalls the unwavering dedication of engineers and building teams, especially during the intricate excavation of the Thu Thiem Tunnel, destined to be Vietnam’s largest underwater river passage.

This groundbreaking project, recognized as Southeast Asia’s most substantial of its kind, now proudly symbolizes HCMC’s significant infrastructural advancements in the 50 years since reunification.

Everyone involved understood the immense undertaking. Transforming the bold vision of bridging the city’s divide demanded not only cutting-edge engineering but also an unyielding spirit, a willingness to think big and act decisively. As the first vehicles smoothly traversed the entire stretch, from National Highway 1 through the Thu Thiem Tunnel to Hanoi Highway, tears of elation flowed freely among the celebrating crowds.

Extraordinary transformations

The creation of the expansive boulevard today came at a significant human cost. Thousands of households, deeply rooted along the banks of the Tau Hu - Ben Nghe Canal for generations, made the difficult decision to relocate.

“When I first heard the news of the clearance, my heart sank”, confessed Ly Vi Dieu, a former resident of the Tau Hu - Ben Nghe Canal area, “because that was our ancestral home. But then I reasoned, if everyone clung stubbornly to their own, how could this city ever evolve?” The narrow, often waterlogged lanes of the past, plagued by relentless rush-hour congestion, have now yielded to a spacious, modern thoroughfare.

Nguyen Van Thanh, a road construction worker, recounted with palpable emotion: “The day we laid the very first foundation stone, an indescribable sense of pride surged within me. Each day I passed by, witnessing the gradual completion of each segment, I felt as though I was personally inscribing a new chapter in the city’s unfolding story.”

Since the inauguration of the East-West Boulevard– now respectfully known as Vo Van Kiet Boulevard – the lives of ordinary citizens have undergone a remarkable transformation, day by day. The once-dilapidated dwellings lining the canal have now been replaced by well-appointed resettlement areas. The chronic issue of traffic congestion has significantly abated, and commuting between different districts has become considerably more convenient and time-saving.

Standing on Calmette Bridge, down at the sweeping lanes of Vo Van Kiet Boulevard is the airy stretch, gracefully curving like a silken ribbon against the backdrop of the breezy sky. The continuous stream of vehicles traversing this open artery represents far more than mere transportation; it embodies the very pulse of the modern era, the relentless flow of aspirations, aiming for ever greater heights.

Developed transportation infrastructure, transformed urban landscape

In the fifty years since the liberation of the South and national reunification, HCMC has undergone a series of truly spectacular transformations. The realm of transportation infrastructure has witnessed particularly profound changes. Driven by substantial investments in a multitude of large-scale and modern bridges and roads, the city has been fundamentally reshaped, significantly enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

To date, Ho Chi Minh City boasts an impressive 4,869 roads, stretching over 4,044 kilometers in total length. The city has strategically expanded its network of bridges and roads, undertaking a series of modern construction projects that have collectively contributed to a dramatic transformation of the urban landscape and spurred significant socio-economic development.

The city is currently accelerating the progress of crucial infrastructure projects such as Ring Roads 2, 3, and 4, My Thuy Intersection, An Phu Intersection (Thu Duc City); projects within the Tan Son Nhat Airport area, the widening of Tan Son and Tan Ky Tan Quy roads; and the upgrading and expansion of National Highways 1, 13, 22, and 50.

Alongside Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien Metro Line and its brothers gradually taking shape, these developments promise to alleviate traffic congestion and usher in a more modern transportation paradigm for the city. These infrastructure endeavors transcend mere physical structures; they generate significant economic, cultural, and tourism value, further solidifying HCMC’s position as the nation’s leading metropolis.

Parallel to the remarkable advancements in transportation infrastructure, HCMC has also witnessed the emergence of a series of large-scale, iconic structures that have profoundly contributed to reshaping the city’s visual identity.

Thu Thiem New Urban Area has rapidly evolved into HCMC’s burgeoning new financial and commercial hub, characterized by its soaring skyscrapers, expansive shopping centers, verdant parks, and state-of-the-art transportation network. The Landmark 81 building, a new and instantly recognizable symbol of HCMC and currently Vietnam’s tallest skyscraper, plays a pivotal role in elevating the city’s standing on the Southeast Asian regional map.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thanh Tam