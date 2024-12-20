From forest to force: Origins of Vietnam People's Army

Under Ho Chi Minh's directive, on December 22, 1944, the Vietnam Propaganda and Liberation Army Unit was founded in a forest, marking the origin of the Vietnam People's Army later.

General Phan Van Giang and leaders of the Ministry of National Defence are posing for a photo in front of the relief sculpture depicting the establishment of the VPLAU (Photo: SGGP)

Prior to the establishment, Comrade Vo Nguyen Giap received a letter from leader Nguyen Ai Quoc (concealed in a cigarette pack), containing the directive to establish the Vietnam Propaganda and Liberation Unit (VPLAU) – a fundamental military platform personally written by the leader.

The directive stated “The name ‘Vietnam Propaganda and Liberation Army Unit’ emphasizes politics over military matters. The most determined and enthusiastic cadres and members will be selected from the Cao-Bac-Lang guerrilla units, and a majority of weapons will be concentrated to form the main force, whose mission is to guide local armed forces. Regarding tactics, the unit is to employ guerrilla warfare methods, operating secretly and swiftly, leaving no trace behind. The VPLAU is a senior unit, and despite its initial small scale, its future is glorious. It is the starting point of the liberation army; it can traverse from South to North, across the entire country of Vietnam.”

At precisely 5:00 p.m. on December 22, 1944, the VPLAU establishment ceremony took place under the forest canopy of Tran Hung Dao. The unit assembled in formation for the first time under the national flag, witnessed by representatives from the Cao-Bac-Lang Inter-provincial Party Committee as well as Tay, Nung, and Dao ethnic delegates from Cao Bang and Bac Kan Provinces. Standing in front of the troop, Comrade Vo Nguyen Giap delivered the establishment declaration and outlined the unit’s national duties.

After the delegates delivered their remarks, the entire unit took the 10-point oath of honor, which was also the first military work of General Vo Nguyen Giap and the first military order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Vietnam People's Army.

Years later, General Vo Nguyen Giap recalled the VPLAU’s founding ceremony in the forest, saying that: "I announced the formation and national duties. Politics and propaganda were prioritized. Under the flag, with conviction, we recited the 10-point oath of honor, with our ‘We swear’ sound echoing powerfully”.

The VPLAU initially comprised 34 members organized into three squads, with Hoang Sam as Commander and Xich Thang as Political Commissar, led by a Party cell. These exceptional individuals from the Cao-Bac-Lang revolutionary base area came from various regions, with many later becoming military generals and high-ranking Party officials. Among the 34 soldiers, 25 were ethnic minorities from Cao Bang Province.

Immediately after its establishment, at 5:00 p.m. on December 25, 1944, the VPLAU cleverly, boldly, and unexpectedly attacked Phai Khat Military Post, followed by another attack at 7:00 a.m. on December 26, 1944 to Na Ngan Military Post, both of which were located in Nguyen Binh District of Cao Bang Province.

The assaults successfully eliminated two post commanders, captured all enemy soldiers alive, and seized weapons, military equipment, and supplies. The victories at Phai Khat and Na Ngan Military Posts marked the beginning of the Vietnam People's Army's tradition of resolute fighting and certain victory.

Director Dao Van Mui of Cao Bang Province’s Special National Heritage Management Board explained that the Tran Hung Dao Forest Special National Historical Site spans across two communes of Tam Kim and Hoa Tham in Nguyen Binh District.

The complex encompasses five historical locations:

Tran Hung Dao Forest, where the VPLAU was established;

Phai Khat Military Post, the site of the VPLAU’s first victorious battle on December 25, 1944;

Na Ngan Military Post, where their second successful engagement occurred on December 26, 1944;

Tham Khau Cave, where the unit gathered on December 24, 1944 to prepare for the Phai Khat and Na Ngan operations;

Va Pha Site, where the Viet Minh Headquarter of Cao Bang Province conducted training courses for provincial cadres in February 1944, under the supervision of Vo Nguyen Giap and Le Thiet Hung.

Sadly, Typhoon Yagi (Typhoon No.3) this September caused substantial damage to the special national historical site, affecting access roads and ceremonial grounds through landslides and subsidence. Subsequently, Cao Bang Province and the Ministry of National Defence, specifically the 1st Military Zone, expedited repairs and restoration, while simultaneously renovating the entire complex in preparation for the 80th anniversary of the Vietnamese People’s Army’s founding.

Hoang Thi He, a heritage interpreter who daily guides visitors through the Tran Hung Dao Forest complex, expresses profound pride in Cao Bang Heritage as she introduces people to the site’s historical landmarks. The complex features three essential attractions: the exhibition house (constructed in 2014 on the 70th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army), General Vo Nguyen Giap’s memorial temple, and outdoor historical sites. She shares that Cao Bang residents deeply honor their ancestors and gather annually to commemorate General Vo Nguyen Giap.

Despite ongoing challenges, local residents and site staff maintain optimistic attitudes toward their region’s and country’s development. The special heritage site, with its ancient Tran Hung Dao Forest, remains the birthplace of a heroic army from a heroic nation. Over eight decades, Vietnam and its People’s Army have traversed a remarkable, glorious path. Though the original 34 soldiers and their commander have returned to the earth, their distinguished legacy endures prominently within this forest.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam