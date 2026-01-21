From borders to islands: Vietnam unites in trust for 14th Party Congress

From bustling cities to remote borders and islands, Vietnamese citizens and soldiers are expressing their trust that the 14th National Party Congress is able to drive national sustainable development and prosperity.

A large number of officials and Party members in Thuan An Ward of HCMC are watching the Congress (Photo: SGGP)

At 8:00 a.m. on January 20, many wards and communes across HCMC organized viewings for officials, Party members, and residents to watch the opening ceremony live. In Tan Son Nhat Ward, Party cells, agencies, units, and schools simultaneously organized viewings via large screens.

From early morning, a large number of Party members in Neighborhood No.9 gathered at the local cultural house, intently watching every detail transmitted from the Central Hall. According to Tran Quang Huy, Party Cell Secretary of Neighborhood No.9, grassroots Party members follow the Congress to firmly grasp the guiding spirit, thereby proactively studying and preparing to implement resolutions right in their residential areas.

This atmosphere was also present at Nguyen Thuong Hien High School, where the school organized a live viewing for staff, teachers, and students. Hai An, a student of class 11A01, shared that through the opening ceremony, she clearly felt the scale, stature, and solemnity of the Congress, thereby strengthening her trust in the development path the Party has chosen.

In Tan Son Nhi Ward, the Party Committee Hall was packed with officials and Party members watching the ceremony in an exciting and serious atmosphere. Meanwhile, in Tang Nhon Phu Ward, the broadcast was organized synchronously at 36 points across the area, attracting about 2,600 officials and Party members. Intently watching the opening session, Dinh Thi Dieu, Party Cell Secretary of Neighborhood No.32 expressed her hope that guidelines would continue to stick close to reality, with clear objectives and solutions.

Along with officials and Party members, a vast number of HCMC residents also watched the opening session of the 14th Party Congress with trust and expectation. Many families proactively watched the live broadcast on television, recognizing this as an important political event directly impacting the country’s future and every citizen’s life.

“For the people, rapid and sustainable development means a life that is increasingly convenient and secure; we expect the Congress to discuss these contents in depth,” expressed Bui Tuan Kiet, a resident in Long Truong Ward.

Party member Duong Thanh Thao, a student of Saigon University, expects the National Congress to prioritize education with breakthrough policies. She views this event as a chance for youth to reflect on their responsibilities, constantly training to meet the high requirements of the renovation cause.

In the border region of Cao Bang Province, officers and soldiers of Dam Thuy Border Guard Station gathered early to watch the Congress opening live. Managing over 18km of border and 60 markers, their faith in the Party remains truly ironclad.

Political Officer Major Nguyen Viet Giang shared the unit’s expectations. He emphasized hopes that strategic decisions will consolidate the all-people national defense posture, build an elite army, and apply modern technology to border management.

Furthermore, he expressed a desire for the Party to pay more attention to army rear policies. This ensures every soldier on the front line feels secure, bonding deeply with the local villages and the Fatherland’s frontier.

In Sin Thau Commune of Dien Bien Province, the Fatherland’s extreme Northwest home to the sacred A Pa Chai flag tower, officials and ethnic minority residents deeply expect the 14th Party Congress will open a new development path. In a solemn atmosphere, Sin Thau’s youth organized a flag-raising ceremony, demonstrating solidarity and ironclad faith in the Party’s leadership. Images of union members watching documentary footage testified to solid generational continuity and deep patriotism.

Po My Le, Permanent Deputy Secretary of Sin Thau Commune, expressed extreme pride in the country’s strength under Party leadership. She trusts the Congress will make correct decisions leading to sustainable prosperity and an affirmed international position. Specifically for border areas like Sin Thau, she hopes the Party and State will continue implementing specific policies caring for essential infrastructure investment and sustainable livelihood development.

She hopes the Congress’s light brings a more prosperous life to ethnic compatriots, ensuring the frontier – the “fence” of the Fatherland – remains forever steadfast, so that every single citizen can feel truly proud of a powerful, resilient Vietnam.

Joining the ironclad faith of ethnic compatriots in border areas, officials, Party members, and fishermen on distant islands in the East Sea also turned their hearts in unison toward the 14th Party Congress. On Thanh Lan Island of Co To Special Zone in Quang Ninh Province (over 50km from the mainland), from early morning, a large crowd of local officials, Party members, and residents gathered at the island’s Cultural Center to watch the Congress opening ceremony live, trusting the Congress would be a great success.

Resident Nguyen Van Phu stated residents expect the Party and State to continue synchronous investment in infrastructure, electricity, water, healthcare, and education. He urges support for sustainable fisheries linked with protecting resources and combating illegal fishing, while creating conditions to develop green eco-tourism.

Meanwhile, midwife Nguyen Thi Phuong hopes the 14th Party Congress opens opportunities for distant islanders to access high-quality medical services through digital transformation. She desires investment in upgrading equipment, supplementing professional human resources, and strengthening preferential policies. This ensures medical staff feel secure bonding long-term with the island, helping residents cling to the sea.

Returning to the Central strip, Naval Region 3 officers and soldiers gathered to watch the 14th Party Congress opening, demonstrating immense pride. This viewing served as a profound political activity to raise awareness, cultivate trust, and consolidate political determination among troops. It helps service members clearly perceive their responsibility in grasping and successfully implementing new Party resolutions. Ultimately, this strengthens their commitment to the vital task of firmly protecting the Fatherland’s sovereignty over sea and islands today.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam