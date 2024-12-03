French pianist Olivier Moulin to perform in HCMC

Talented French pianist Olivier Moulin will perform in a concert marking the 100th anniversary of the great French composer Gabriel Fauré’s death (1924-2024) at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) in HCMC on December 14.

The concert will also be held in major cities, including Hanoi, Hue, Da Nang, and Da Lat.

Pianist Olivier Moulin is known for the prestigious First Prize at the Kingdom of Music competition organized by Radio - France. Olivier Moulin is also the champion of the Epinal International Piano Competition and the French Music Youth Award of the Maurice Ravel.

The artist will perform Pavane op. 50 and Ballade op. 19, composed by Gabriel Fauré. He will also present masterpieces by some of the world’s great composers, such as Georges Enesco and Maurice Ravel.

Olivier Moulin is currently a piano professor at the Nancy Conservatory in France and the president of the Épinal International Piano Competition. He is regularly invited to give masterclasses in Europe, the United States, Japan, and China, and serves on the jury of numerous international piano competitions, including Istanbul, Porto Santa Cecilia, the Scriabin Competition in Grosseto, and the Sviatoslav Richter International Piano Competition.

Gabriel Fauré is a great French pianist, organist, and composer. He is considered one of the greatest composers of France in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh