French movies to be screened during Tet holiday

The French Institute in Vietnam coordinated with BHD Star Cineplex and FPT Telecom Joint Stock Company (FPT Play) to organize a program introducing French movies from January 19 -February 29.

16 French films are set to be screened free of charge via online movie platforms, such as VOD DANET, FPT PLAY, and FPT Television during the film show.

It is an annual event introducing French movies to Vietnamese film lovers. The month of French pictures attracted around 1.3 million movie lovers last year.

Audiences will have a chance to enjoy 20 feature-length films and five short films in various kinds of comedy, classic, animated films and drama, including La Chambre des Merveilles ( The Book of Wonders), Champagne, 'Incroyable Histoire du facteur Cheval (The Ideal Palace), Yves Saint Laurent, Entre deux sœurs (To be Sisters), LL'Arnacœur (Heartbreaker), The Lost Boys (Le Paradis), Le Parfum Vert (The Green Perfume) and among.

By Van Tuan - Translated by Kim Khanh