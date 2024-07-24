“Free walking tours” promote HCMC tourism

Many travel businesses in HCMC have launched free walking tours to visit historical sites, architectural landmarks, and tourist attractions in cities and provinces nationwide.

Vietravel Company offers "Free Walking Tours" in HCMC to visitors. (Photo: SGGP)

In HCMC, domestic and foreign travelers will have the opportunity to visit the city’s iconic locations, such as Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, the Headquarters of the People's Committee and People's Council of HCMC, HCMC Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) theater, Saigon Central Post Office, Reunification Palace, Ben Thanh Market.

According to BenThanh Tourist, the company wants to introduce the unique historical and cultural values, and outstanding architectural landmarks of HCMC to domestic and foreign visitors. The firm’s “Ho Chi Minh City Free Walking Tour” officially started receiving tourists on July 22.

The new sightseeing tour of the historical and cultural buildings will be daily organized from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm. The company’s tour guides will receive visitors at its office at No.3-5 on Nguyen Hue Street in District 1, HCMC. After visiting well-known tourist attractions, travelers will enjoy local dishes at Ben Thanh Market.

Ben Thanh Tourist Company hoped that free walking tours would provide beautiful impressions and a deeper understanding of HCMC to visitors, one of the most attractive cities in Southeast Asia, marketing and IT director of BenThanh Tourist Tran Phuong Linh said.

Meanwhile, Vietravel Company has offered free walking tours in HCMC, Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Da Nang, Hue, Quy Nhon, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Can Tho, Ca Mau and Phu Quoc. The tours have received a lot of positive feedback from local and international visitors over the past seven years.

In HCMC, the company has also launched a new tour called “Memories of Old Saigon” departing every Saturday afternoon.

According to Ms. Nguyen Nguyet Van Khanh, Marketing Director of Vietravel, free walking tours are slow tourism based on enjoying long walks to experience local people’s daily lives, natural landscapes, and popular tourist attractions. The new service has contributed to promoting local tourism and attractive tourist destinations.

Additionally, Saco Travel will resume its walking tours in November while Viet Media Travel Corporation plans to implement these tours to promote tourism in HCMC particularly and Vietnam generally.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh