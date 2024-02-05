Free train rides offered for workers going home for Tet

Many disadvantaged workers and families in Ho Chi Minh City have been offered free train rides home this Lunar New Year (Tet holiday).

Workers' families board the February 4 free train to home for Tet (Photo: VNA)

Many disadvantaged workers and families in Ho Chi Minh City have been offered free train rides home this Lunar New Year (Tet holiday), a gesture of support with the hope that everyone can be reunited with their families on the occasion of the most important traditional festival of Vietnamese.

A such train under the “Trains of Spring” program held by the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labour in collaboration with the Federation of Labour of Export Processing Zones and Industrial Parks of HCMC, left Sai Gon station on February 4, carrying 162 families of workers and their spouses and children to their hometowns in the central and northern regions.

The programme, which has been carried out for the past few years, is a practical and meaningful action towards the migrant workers who cannot afford to go home for the holiday.

According to Pham Chi Tam, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, the federation has offered more than 26,000 free bus, train and air tickets worth VND16 billion (US$657 million) to help workers and their families return their hometown this Tet. Of which, the Federation of Labour of Export Processing Zones and Industrial Parks sponsored 17 trains to take over 560 families back to their hometown from February 4-7.

Ngo Thi Tuyen Giang, working for Art Tango Vietnam in Tan Binh Export Processing Zone, was deeply moved and overjoyed with the support. Her husband passed away and she has been unable to return to her hometown for Tet reunion for 10 years.

She also expressed her belief that workers on charity trains will early return to the city after Tet holiday and do their utmost to contribute to the success of their companies and the city’s socio-economic development.

Nguyen Thi Nguyen Thao from Phu Yen province expressed her gratitude, saying “Receiving the “Trains for Spring” ticket was my family’s joy and happiness”.

She shared that the charity program holds significant meaning, especially for workers living away from their hometowns. She hoped the program will be promoted to help more workers have the opportunity to return to their hometowns to celebrate Tet with their families.

On the occasion, representatives from the city’s Federation of Labour presented gifts to workers.

Vietnamplus