Free Covid-19 vaccination continues this year: ministry

People will continue benefiting from free Covid-19 vaccinations in 2023, and funding will come from the state budget, the Covid-19 Vaccine Fund, with sponsorship from domestic and foreign organisations and individuals, along with other legal sources.

This is part of the Ministry of Health (MoH)’s recently issued plan on Covid-19 vaccine use for 2023, which aims to help localities identify their vaccine demand and build and carry out their own vaccination plans.

The MoH said Vietnam has completed the administration of primary doses to people aged 12 and over, and that in 2023, it is necessary to continue giving primary doses to those reaching the ages eligible for Covid-19 vaccination, along with booster shots.

Existing Covid-19 vaccines will be maximised, especially the ones recommended or included in the list of vaccines for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO) and those licensed by the MoH.

The health sector will apply the mixed use of vaccines based on research findings and the experience of Vietnam and other countries to enhance the immune response and guarantee safety, according to the plan.

The MoH will conduct vaccination for groups of people in line with WHO recommendations. Meanwhile, the administration of primary doses to children under five and other doses to those aged five and above will be guided by the MoH when there are sufficient scientific grounds and the disease situation requires.

The ministry also said in the plan that Covid-19 vaccination campaigns could also be combined with regular vaccination activities in localities.

Assoc. Prof. and Dr. Tran Dac Phu, former Director of the MoH’s Department of Preventive Medicine and senior advisor to the Vietnam Public Health Emergency Operation Centre, said the Covid-19 situation in the country remains under control. Most new infections have shown light or no symptoms, and have not caused overload for the healthcare system.

The majority of severe cases and deaths are people with underlying health conditions, the elderly, unvaccinated persons, or those with immunodeficiency. Given this, he recommended those patients suffering from immunodeficiency, underlying health conditions, and chronic diseases get vaccinated sufficiently and on schedule as instructed by the MoH.