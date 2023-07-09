France wins Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2023

Team Arteventia from France won the championship at the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2023 after a spectacular performance on the Han River on the evening of July 8.

The French team received a prize worth US$20,000 while Martarello S.R.L group from Italy coming in second was awarded a prize worth US$10,000.

The Creative award went to the team from Poland and the Audience award belonged to the Finnish team, JoHo Pyro.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Chairman of the central coastal city of Da Nang, Mr. Le Trung Chinh said that the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2023 took ‘Light up the borderless world’ as its theme to share a message of erasing geographical boundaries, connecting countries and people with one another closely, and presenting a love, hope, and desire for the best things. The DIFF 2023 officially has ended but the dreams and aspirations of the city will continuously be nurtured and spread.

The Italian team, Martarello Group was once again at their majestic best on the final night to perform a sparkling show featuring lighting effects, music, and the latest techniques.

The team created a dance in an environment featuring a combination of classic and modern art to attract the audience with famous musical works, River Flow In, Gossip, Wake Me Up, and The Ecstasy of Gold, a musical composition by Italian composer Ennio Morricone for the iconic spaghetti western film by director Sergio Leone in 1966 titled “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly”.

The French team, Arteventia scored the highest points and enthralled audiences with its emotional fireworks performance that closely expressed the competition’s theme highlighting a creative blend of music from France, the US, the UK, and Kpop, such as the world-famous K-pop boy band BTS’s hit song Dynamite, Stupid Love by Lady Gaga, La Vie En Rose and Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien.

The much-awaited moments of the two teams were dazzling fireworks performances using Vietnamese songs, Bay (Flying), one of the hit songs of singer Thu Minh and Vietnam trong toi (Vietnam in me) by Thuy Chi which touched audiences’ emotions.

The DIFF 2023 significantly contributed to Da Nang's tourism recovery in the first quarter of 2023. In the first 6 months of this year, the total number of arrivals served by accommodation establishments was estimated at more than 3.5 million, up 116.6 percent compared to the same period last year. Of which, international visitors were 930,000, 11.3 times higher than last year; and domestic tourists were nearly 2.6 million, presenting a year-on-year increase of 67.7 percent.

During the festival, Da Nang International Airport received 150 flights a day at the busiest hours, 1.5 times higher than usual. Hotel room occupancy in the city was about 70 percent. Of which, 4-5 star hotels gained 80-85 percent. Statistics showed an increase compared to DIFF 2019.

Some images of the spectacular fireworks performance of the team, Arteventia from France in the final night:

Some images of the spectacular fireworks performance of the Italian team: