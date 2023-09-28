France hails Vietnam’s nomination for WHO’s regional director

Associate Professor Dr. Tran Thi Giang Huong, a candidate for the position of WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific for the term 2024-2029, came to Paris on September 26 to discuss with French authorities about her candidacy.

The French authorities spoke highly of Vietnam’s achievement in the fight against Covid-19, its proactive role in the multilateral organizations, as well as the initiative to organize the International Day for Epidemic Preparedness (December 27).

Hailing Vietnam’s nomination for the position, they affirmed they will continue coordination with Vietnam at the multilateral forums and international organizations to promote the potential of each nation in the fields of their strengths, especially public health care.

Earlier, Vietnamese Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan officially sent a letter to the WHO Director General, nominating Huong for the position. This is the first time Vietnam has had a candidate for this important position at the WHO.

Huong, born in 1968, is an expert in public health and global health with more than 32 years of experience, holding many important positions in the health sector such as Director of the Health Ministry’s International Cooperation Department, head of ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting on Health Development (SOMHD) in the 2014-2016 term, Chair of APEC Health Working Group (2011-2012 and 2017-2018), Alternate Member of the WHO Executive Board, World Health Assembly (2016-2019). From July 2019 to now, Huong is Director of the Disease Control Programs of the WHO Regional Office for the Western Pacific.

The doctor has made important and effective contributions to the cause of public health care and international integration of Vietnam’s health sector, enhancing the role and position of the health sector in the region and in the world.

As Director of the Disease Control Programs of the WHO Regional Office for the Western Pacific, Huong has made important contributions to the prevention and control of Covid-19, infectious and non-communicable diseases, the improvement of mental health and the elimination of malaria in the Greater Mekong Subregion and neglected tropical diseases. She also contributed to the implementation of the expanded immunization program and many other public health programs.

According to WHO regulations, the candidates will conduct consultations with member states and then secret voting will be held to nominate the next Regional Director in a closed meeting during the 74th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Western Pacific scheduled for October 16-20 this year in Manila, the Philippines.

Huong is one of the five candidates for the position. The others are Dr Song Li, nominated by China; Dr Susan Mercado from the Philippines; Dr Jimmie Rodgers, proposed by Solomon Islands; and Saia Ma’u Piukala from Tonga.