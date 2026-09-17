Heavy rain damages dikes, floods thousands of homes in northern Vietnam

Prolonged heavy rain has damaged dikes, flooded thousands of homes and disrupted transport across parts of the Northern region and North Central Coast, while Hanoi faced widespread waterlogging during the morning rush hour on September 17.

Water levels on the Bui River rose in Xuan Mai Commune, Hanoi, from September 16 to 17.

The Vietnam Disaster and Dike Management Authority said a section of the left-bank dike along the Day River in Ninh Binh Province suffered riverside slope erosion between K100+810 and K100+828.

The damaged section stretched 18 meters, with the eroded slope measuring about 0.5-1.8 meters high. Local authorities responded by driving bamboo stakes into the ground, placing soil-filled bags and covering the slope with tarpaulins to prevent further erosion.

In Hanoi, about 1.4 kilometers of dikes and embankments along the Bui River in Xuan Mai and Kieu Phu communes were overtopped. Local authorities mobilized personnel to reinforce the structures and prevent further overflow.

Authorities reinforce embankments to hold back floodwaters from the Bui River in Xuan Mai Commune, Hanoi. (Photo: Xuan Mai Commune People's Committee)

Preliminary figures as of 7 a.m. on September 17 showed that 2,291 homes had been flooded across Lao Cai, Phu Tho, Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An. Ninh Binh recorded the highest number at 921 homes, followed by Nghe An with 749 and Thanh Hoa with 334.

Flooded roads also cut off 1,621 households, including 1,220 in Thanh Hoa and 401 in Nghe An. In Hanoi's Xuan Mai Commune, access routes serving another 372 households were inundated.

More than 10,000 hectares of rice, crops, and other farmland were flooded or damaged. Ninh Binh accounted for 5,843 hectares, Thanh Hoa 2,157 hectares, Nghe An 1,287 hectares, and Hanoi 727 hectares.

Rising water on the Day River floods a local bridge connecting An Khanh and Hung Dao communes in Hanoi. Authorities control access to the area to ensure public safety.

In Nghe An, 195 livestock and 11,958 poultry were reported dead or swept away.

Authorities evacuated 732 households, comprising 2,975 people, to safer areas. Thanh Hoa moved 1,813 people from 452 households, while Phu Tho evacuated 1,040 people from 252 households and Hanoi relocated 122 people from 28 households.

The Vietnam Disaster and Dike Management Authority said it was maintaining round-the-clock monitoring of weather, flooding, and dike conditions while relaying forecasts and warnings to local authorities.

Mr. Nguyen Thuong Hien, Director General of the Vietnam Disaster and Dike Management Authority, led a working delegation to inspect flood response efforts and oversee dike incident handling along the Day and Hoang Long river systems on September 16.

The authority also issued a directive urging Ninh Binh and Thanh Hoa provinces to ensure dike safety and strengthen measures to respond to river flooding.

In Hanoi, heavy rain from the night of September 16 into the following morning caused localized flooding on several major roads and severe congestion during peak hours.

Video footage shows localized flooding in Ha Dong and Duong Noi wards, Hanoi, on the morning of September 17.

Rainfall reached 199 mm in Tu Liem, 188 mm in Hai Ba Trung, 177.3 mm in Tay Mo, and 175.4 mm in Cau Giay, according to drainage authorities.

Parts of Yen Nghia, Duong Noi, and Ha Dong in Hanoi are flooded on the morning of September 17 after four days of persistent rain.

Flooding returned to streets including Duong Dinh Nghe, Pham Hung, My Dinh, Tran Binh, Trieu Khuc, To Huu, and Vo Chi Cong. Water on Nguyen Trac Street in Duong Noi Ward reached depths of 30-50 centimeters, making travel difficult.

The La Ca Village area in Duong Noi Ward remained flooded at 9 a.m.

Minor flooding is reported at Nam Cuong Urban Area in Hanoi on the morning of September 17.

Water had receded at many locations by around 9 a.m., although continued rainfall hampered traffic and drainage operations. Authorities deployed personnel to regulate traffic and clear drainage inlets blocked by debris.

Localized flooding is seen near the Astronomy Park in Hanoi on the morning of September 17.

Hanoi drainage workers clear debris from sluice gates and drains to improve water flow at 9 a.m. on September 17.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that Hanoi could continue to see moderate to heavy rain, with locally very heavy downpours, throughout September 17. Rainfall across northern Vietnam is expected to ease from September 18.

By Phuc Van, Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan