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No Vietnamese casualties reported following earthquake in Japan

SGGPO

Following a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Japan, Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated emergency response protocols and stands ready to provide citizen protection measures.

mall-2818-1215.jpg
The Aeon Mall Kumamoto shopping mall partially collapsed following the earthquake on the afternoon of July 28. (Photo: KYODO/VNA)

According to the Ministry, immediately after the powerful quake struck Kumamoto Prefecture at approximately 4:27 p.m. on July 28, Vietnamese diplomatic missions in Japan were instructed to contact local authorities and overseas Vietnamese associations in the affected regions to assess the situation and prepare assistance efforts.

As of now, no Vietnamese casualties have been reported. Diplomatic representatives have made direct contact with the local Vietnamese community, particularly in Uki City and Hikawa Town, near the epicenter, advising citizens to remain calm, follow local evacuation guidelines, and maintain communication to ensure a swift response to any emerging developments.

Moving forward, Vietnamese diplomatic missions in Japan will continue to closely monitor the situation and collaborate with local authorities and community groups to provide timely assistance and protection where needed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges Vietnamese nationals requiring emergency assistance to contact the hotline of the Consulate General of Vietnam in Fukuoka (+81 80 3984 6668) or the Ministry’s 24/7 Citizen Protection Hotline (+84 981 84 84 84).

By Minh Duy - Translated by Kim Khanh

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earthquake Japan Kumamoto Prefecture Vietnamese diplomatic missions Citizen Protection Hotline citizen protection measures Vietnamese casualties

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