Foreign arrivals in Vietnam hits 12.7 million in nine months

Despite the decrease in visitor numbers in September, the tourism industry is determined to meet the goal of attracting 17-18 million foreign visitors this year, as the last three months are the peak season for international arrivals in Vietnam.

International tourists visiting the Trang An Complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh. — VNA/VNS Photo

There were 1.27 million international visitors to Vietnam in September, according to the latest report from the General Statistics Office.

This marks a slight decline from the August number which saw 1.43 million arrivals.

In the third quarter of this year, international visitors to Vietnam totaled over 3.8 million.

In the first nine months of the year, international visitors reached 12.7 million, jumping by 43 percent compared to last year's same period.

Air arrivals accounted for nearly 10.8 million, representing 84.9 percent of the total, and representing an increase of 38.7 percent year on year. Land arrivals reached nearly 1.8 million, accounting for 13.8 percent, up by 68.1 percent.

Breakdown by country, South Korea remained the largest source market in September, with over 355,000 visitors coming to Vietnam, followed by China with more than 257,000 visitors. Other top markets included Taiwan (China), Japan and the United States.

Overall, in the first nine months of the year, the lion's share of tourists to Vietnam is from Asia with over 10.12 million arrivals (up by 47.7 percent year on year), followed by Europe (over 1.4 million arrivals, up by nearly 40 percent), Americas (736,600 arrivals, up 7.9 percent), Oceania (391,300 arrivals, up by 25.8 percent), and Africa (38,800 arrivals, with the largest increase of 90.7 percent over the previous year).

The number of Vietnamese people travelling abroad in September 2024 was 421,800, a decrease of 15.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

In the nine months, the number of Vietnamese people going abroad reached 4.1 million, an increase of 6.1 percent year on year.

At the end of September, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism (MOCST) successfully carried out a tourism and cinema promotion programme in the United States from September 23 to 25, under the theme “Vietnam- A New Destination for World Cinema”.

The programme showcased Vietnam tourism destinations and filming location potential, attracting Hollywood studios to shoot films in Vietnam. These films are expected to generate international media attention, promoting tourism and attracting more visitors to the country.

Despite the decrease in visitor numbers in September, the tourism industry is determined to meet the goal of attracting 17-18 million international visitors this year, as the last three months are the peak season for international arrivals in Vietnam.

"Based on these factors, the goal of welcoming 18 million international visitors this year is achievable," said Nguyen Le Phuc, Deputy Director of the National Tourism Administration of Vietnam.

Phuc also remarked that the tourism industry in the northern region is recovering fast from the impacts of the super typhoon hitting the country in early September.

India is also among the fastest growing markets to Vietnam, especially high-profile events by the Indian elites, and many promotion campaigns in the south Asian country have been carried out.

VNA