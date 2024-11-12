Food festival strengthens relationship between India, Southeast Asian countries

The Indian Food Festival aiming at honoring the relationship and strong ties between the people of India and the five Southeast Asian countries including Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam was held in Hanoi on November 11.

Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Sandeep Arya speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The event organized by the Embassy of India in the capital city is part of the Mekong - Ganga Cooperation (MGC), introducing the diversity and richness of Indian cuisine to the Hanoians.

Speaking at the event, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Sandeep Arya said that India and Vietnam, as well as Southeast Asia in general, have a close connection in the fields of civilization and culture reflected in various aspects, including spirituality, arts, handicrafts, historical sites, and more.

In recent years, India and Vietnam have organized many exchanges in the sectors of business, tourism, yoga, culture, and others, creating new driving forces for the relationship between the two countries.

The Indian Food Festival introduces the diversity and richness of Indian cuisine to the Hanoians from November 6 to 11. (Photo: SGGP)

At the event, Chef Arun Kumar from the renowned five-star hotel, The Ashok in New Delhi, India, along with an experienced Indian chef, selected and presented a variety of enticing Indian dishes. Some of the highlights included Amritsar Fish, Bengal Fish Curry, Murgh Awadhi Korma (tender chicken enveloped in a sauce of brown onions, cashew nut paste, and yogurt), Dal Tadka (lentils with spices), Paneer (Indian cheese), Murg Malai Tikka (grilled creamy chicken), Shami Kebab (Kebab of Spiced Minced Meat or Chicken); and more.

The Mekong Ganga Cooperation MGC is an initiative by six countries for cooperation in tourism, culture, education, and transport and communications – India and five ASEAN countries, namely, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. It was launched in 2000 aiming to strengthen member countries' friendship, solidarity, and cooperation by facilitating inter-state movement and transit. Besides, it also focuses on the transport of goods and people in the region, creating necessary infrastructural facilities in the Ganga-Mekong basin areas; and encouraging active participation in poverty eradication.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Kim Khanh