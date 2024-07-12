Food festival opens in Ho Chi Minh City

A food festival, themed “Southern Flavors", was opened at Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11, Ho Chi Minh City last night.

The event will last until July 14.

The festival creates a distinctive culinary space, connecting entities in the culinary and tourism sectors of District 11 in particular and Ho Chi Minh City in general. Additionally, it aims to introduce Vietnamese cuisines and cultural and artistic heritage to domestic and international visitors.

The event featuring approximately 100 diverse dishes such as Mekong Delta-style fermented fish noodle soup, Sa Dec-style rice noodles, pancakes, che ba ba – A famous sweet soup in Southern Vietnam and so on are likely to bring an authentic culinary experience of the Southern region to visitors.

During the festival, visitors can participate in culinary cultural activities, visit specialty booths and enjoy musical performances.

It is estimated that 5,000 visitors will attend and enjoy the culinary festival.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Huyen Huong