Ethnic people’s songs in Quang Ngai proposed as National Intangible Heritage

The Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to suggest recognition for the Hre ethnic minority’s folk songs as National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Artisan Dinh Cong Bon collects more than 100 musical instruments of the H’re ethnic people. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province, Ta leu and Ca choi are folk songs of H’re ethnic people in the province, which are usually performed at festivals, engagements and wedding rituals, funerals, and memorial ceremonies. The people can also sing the melodies while farming in the field and gathering around the fire. These traditional songs not only serve as a means of cultural expression but also as a source of joy and spiritual connection in the rhythms of everyday life.

Artisan Dinh Cong Bon performs the Ta Vo flute of the H’re ethnic people. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ta leu and Ca choi folk songs are often performed with traditional musical instruments of the Hre ethnic group, following a free and improvisational rhythm. They reflect the deep and genuine love of the people in the mountainous areas for their homeland, daily labor, and deities representing nature.

Quang Ngai Province is considered the most populous home of the Hre ethnic group, with an estimated population of 140,000. The proposal to recognize Ta leu and Ca choi as folk songs of the H’re ethnic people as National Intangible Cultural Heritage follows a long period of research, field surveys, and careful evaluation conducted by provincial authorities.

By Ngoc Oai—Translated by Kim Khanh