Exhibition honors Co people’s decoration art of Neu tree in Quang Ngai

An exhibition introducing the art of decorating the Neu tree of the ethnic minority of Co, recognized as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage, is held in Quang Ngai Province.

The event taking place at the Square 28/8 (August 28) aims to mark Tra Bong District’s 50th Liberation Anniversary (March 18, 1975–2025).

The art of decorating the Neu tree of the ethnic minority of Co in Tra Bong District, the central coastal province of Quang Ngai, was recognized as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism in 2024.

An exhibition introducing the art of decorating the Neu tree of the ethnic minority of Co is held in Quang Ngai Province's Tra Bong District. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Ho Van Duong, 69, an artisan maintaining the traditional art of decorating the Neu tree in Tra Bong District, Quang Ngai Province, the art of decorating the Neu tree of the Co ethnic group in Tra Bong District is associated with the Gong art, buffalo sacrifice festival that appeared thousands of years ago.

Mr. Ho Van Duong, 69, an artisan maintaining the traditional art of decorating the Neu tree in Tra Bong District, Quang Ngai Province, introduce the Neu tree of Son Tra Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

The Neu tree of the Cor ethnic minority group in Tra Bong district, Quang Ngai province, is made from a bamboo tree’s trunk, bark, and flowers with a height of around 4-8 meters. It is decorated with various traditional items such as leaves, flowers, and colorful fabric tassels.

A Neu tree has three main parts, including the base for tying cattle, the trunk, and the top. Notably, the trunk of the Neu tree is decorated with black and red patterns, symbolizing the sky and the earth. The trunk is also carved with images called “Gu” carrying spiritual elements of the Cor people.

Artisans take about one month to complete a Neu tree. (Photo: SGGP)

A black wooden drongo is hung on the tree. The small birds are often seen in fields to catch pests and insects that often attack rice crops.

There is also a flag made from bamboo strips having a length equal to the Neu tree, featuring black, red, and white stripes. It has a long tail to be tied to the peaks of the Neu trees.

The Neu tree is not only a ceremonial object in the ritual but also a unique sculptural work that vividly represents the daily life and spiritual world of the Co people. The Co ethnic minority believes that the Neu tree is a spiritual intersection between the Gods in the heavens and humans on Earth. The Co people have a custom of planting and decorating the Neu tree to pray for peace, prosperity, community solidarity, and mutual support.

By Nguyen Trang—Translated by Kim Khanh