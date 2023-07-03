Flights to or from Vinh Airport briefly suspended after runway incident

The flights to and from Vinh Airport after 10:30 a.m. this morning were forced to cancel or land at Thanh Hoa Airport due to cracks in runway.

The Airport Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) is working closely with the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam to handle the incident and it is expected that the Vinh Airport could close until 10:50 a.m. on June 4.

Regarding the incident, Vietnam Airlines said that the carrier had to cancel a massive of flights between Ho Chi Minh City, Ha Noi and Vinh on June 3.

Accordingly, the national flag carrier has canceled flights VN1264, VN1265, VN1268, VN1269, VN1266, VN126 connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Vinh and flights VN1717, VN1718 linking Ha Noi and Vinh.

As of this moring, flight No.VN1261 from Vinh to Ho Chi Minh City was not allowed to take off and come back to the parking lot and flight No.VN1262 from Ho Chi Minh to Vinh was switched to land at Tho Xuan Airport in Thanh Hoa Province.

Besides, Vietnam Airlines assisted passengers in transit to Melbourne, Australia to move by road from Vinh to Thu Xuan to flight from Tho Xuan, Thanh Hoa to Ho Chi Minh City to be on time for their journey.

Vietnam Airlines also supported its customers having demand of changing their schedules to travel on other flights or move by road.

As for Vietjet and Bamboo Airways, there was also disorderliness. Accordingly, Vietjet Airlines announced that some flights had to land at Thanh Hoa Airport and the airlines also recommended their passengers to regularly monitor and update the information related to the incident in Vinh Airport to actively perform their journeys.