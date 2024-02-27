Travel

Flights doubled for Dien Bien National Tourism Year 2024

From March 6 to 30, Vietnam Airlines will double the frequency of flights to Dien Bien to accommodate the National Tourism Year 2024, heading towards the 70th anniversary of the victory at Dien Bien Phu.

During this period, Vietnam Airlines will operate two round-trip flights between Hanoi and Dien Bien. Specifically, flights VN1804 and VN1806 will depart from Hanoi at 1:05 p.m. and 2:05 p.m., respectively, while flights VN1805 and VN1807 will depart from Dien Bien at 2:40 p.m. and 3:40 p.m., respectively.

The airline's increase in flights aims to support the government and local authorities in promoting the National Tourism Year, acting as an effective link in bringing tourists to explore the Northwest region.

Under the theme "The Glory of Dien Bien Phu - Endless Experiences," commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, the Dien Bien National Tourism Year 2024 will feature 169 programs and exciting activities throughout the year. The highlight will be the Ban (mountain ebony) Flower Festival themed "Returning to the Land of Ban Flowers," opening on March 16.

During the festival, visitors will have the chance to engage in a myriad of activities and fascinating experiences, including paying respects at the martyrs' shrine on the Dien Bien battlefield, witnessing historical and cultural shows depicting the legends of the Thai ethnic group, immersing themselves in the highland cultural ambiance, and enjoying traditional Xoe dance of Thai ethnic group and lusheng performance of Hmong ethnic group.

The Dien Bien National Tourism Year 2024 is projected to draw in 1.3 million visitors to the region.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Da Nguyet

