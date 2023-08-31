Flight tickets to many tourist destinations suddenly sold out

Demand for airline travel grew substantially in the days running up to the National Day, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam on August 30.

By August 30, some routes departing from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City had more than 70 percent occupancy in the first days of the holiday season (August 31 and September 1). While a few days ago, this percentage only reached 40-50 percent.

The airline routes from Hanoi to Da Lat, Quy Nhon, Hue, Phu Quoc, Con Dao, and Nha Trang had a 73-97 percent occupancy rate on August 31. Flight tickets from Hanoi to Dong Hoi were completely sold out.

Likewise, the percentage of flights departing from HCMC to the aforementioned destinations exceeded 70 percent. Most seats are still available on main routes such as Hanoi-HCMC, and flight occupancy has only recently reached 52-64 percent. The situation is identical to September 4, the last day of the holiday.

Due to heightened demand, airfares approaching the vacation climbed by roughly 20 to 30 percent compared to a few days before. The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam stated that it is continuing to coordinate with airlines as well as assess and monitor market demand in order to increase the number of flights as needed to meet passengers' travel demands during National Day.

From September 1 to September 4, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam will implement level 1 enhanced aviation security control procedures at airports. Accordingly, the security division will strengthen security control, increase patrol frequency, control luggage in security screening and baggage return areas and prevent airport congestion and frustration for passengers, particularly at Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai International Airports.