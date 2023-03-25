Five new caves discovered in Quang Binh

The British Royal Caving Research Association (BCRA) just discovered at least five caves with a total length of 3,349 meters in the limestone mountain area in Tuyen Hoa District’s Lam Hoa Commune in the central province of Quang Binh.
The British Royal Caving Research Association (BCRA) discovers new caves in Tuyen Hoa District’s Lam Hoa Commune in the central province of Quang Binh.
According to Secretary of the Party Committee of Lam Hoa Commune Nguyen Van Phuc, the new discoveries include Hung Tru 1 reached 1,919 meters in length and a depth of 11 meters, Hung Tru 2 with a length of 502 meters and a depth of 25.8 meters, Hung Tru 3 with a length of 153 meters and a depth of 11.4 meters, Hung Ka Vong 1 with a length of 238 meters and a depth of 2.8 meters and Hung Ka Vong 2 with a length of 537 meters and a depth of 5 meters.
Secretary of the Party Committee of Tuyen Hoa District Nguyen Hoai Nam said that the discovery of these new caves is the initial result of the survey taken by the BCRA in Lam Hoa Commune.
The association has continuously carried out the expedition plan on March 26.
Underground river inside the cave
A beautiful cave with unique and magnificent system of stalactite
