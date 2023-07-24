First private art museum set up in HCMC

The first private art museum was set up in Ho Chi Minh City to display a family’s collection of Vietnamese paintings through the years.

Mr. Nguyen Thieu Quang and his wife have just launched and put into operation the Quang San Art Museum - the first private art museum - at 189B/3 Nguyen Van Huong Street in Thao Dien Ward of Thu Duc City. More than 1,000 works of art which are being displayed in the first private museum have been collected by the family over many years honoring the value of Vietnamese fine arts over many periods of the country.

Artifacts are on display at the museum’s three floors as they are arranged as per the flow of Vietnamese painting history from the first generation of painters of the Indochina School of Fine Arts to the period of the resistance war, the period of national renewal and contemporary in the North-Central-South regions. Among them, there are typical works of the famous quartets such as ‘Phu - Thu - Luu - Dam’ which are names of well-known artists Mai Trung Thu, Le Pho, Le Thi Luu, Vu Cao Dam or ‘Tri - Van - Lan - Can’ which are names of well-known artists Nguyen Gia Tri, To Ngoc Van, Nguyen Tuong Lan, Tran Van Can.

In addition, the museum also preserves and exhibits many artworks of outstanding artists during the war period including Nguyen Hiem, Huynh Phuong Dong, Mai Long, Nguyen Thu, and painters Dinh Cuong, Duong Dinh Sang, Hoang Dang Nhuan, Nguyen Trung, Do Quang Em, Nguyen Phuoc.

According to Mr. Nguyen Thieu, the collection of more than 1,000 works of art has been collected and preserved by his family for more than 20 years.

Located in a 2,000 square meter campus overlooking the Saigon River, the Quang San Art Museum is an attractive destination for domestic and foreign art-loving tourists and it is a location where art lovers gather to discuss Vietnamese art, architecture and nature.