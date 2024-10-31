First multi-experience New Year Festival to take place at Saigon Riverside Park

Let’s get ready for an unforgettable experience! From December 28, 2024, to January 1, 2025, the inaugural city New Year Fest Thu Duc 2025 is set to take place at Saigon Riverside Park in Thu Thiem Ward of Thu Duc City.

At the press conference

This lively festival promises to be a unique celebration, integrating culture, community, innovation, and a commitment to sustainability, said the People's Committee of Thu Duc City at today’s press conference to announce details about the City New Year Fest in the city.

According to Vice Chairman Nguyen Ky Phung of the Thu Duc People's Committee, the festival is organized to commemorate the fourth anniversary of Thu Duc City's establishment (January 1, 2021 – January 1, 2025), the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 – February 3, 2025), and to kick off a series of activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of the reunification of the country (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025) in the city.

He revealed that the festival will run from December 28, 2024 to January 1, 2025, at Saigon Riverside Park. This New Year celebration promises a rich array of experiences, showcasing a unique blend of culture, community, technology, and sustainability. A notable highlight of the City New Year Fest 2025 will be an internationally acclaimed music stage, designed to create a grand festival atmosphere.

The event will kick off with two spectacular music festivals, one on the opening night (December 28) and another to welcome the New Year (December 31).

Designed on the scale of major international festivals, Vice Chairman Nguyen Ky Phung believed that the special fest 2025 promises to be a premier destination for city residents and a magnet for both domestic and international tourists during the New Year period. It also offers an opportunity to promote the image of tourist destinations in Ho Chi Minh City and Thu Duc City, showcasing a vibrant, youthful, open, colorful, and exciting spirit.

The city fest 2025, organized by the People's Committee of Thu Duc City in collaboration with Vietnam Brand Purpose, will, for the first time, elevate and honor the spirit of community. Various communities from different fields will come together to create a colorful tapestry of Vietnamese culture and vitality, including the arts and creative community, the hip-hop community, the X-Game community, the traditional cuisine community, and the Vietnamese agricultural products community.

Notably, communities practicing sustainable lifestyles will participate, delivering messages on environmental protection and sustainable development through practical activities such as recycling, using environmentally friendly materials, and promoting green living.

By Thu Huong – Translated By Anh Quan