First day of holiday: Tourist attractions vibrant, roads clear

During the first day of the holiday break, tourist destinations nationwide draw a large number of visitors, particularly in ecotourism and seaside tourism areas.

Tourists at Da Nang Beach

Rise of heat escape tourism

In the afternoon of April 27, the leader of the National Tourism Area of Ba Den Mountain (Tay Ninh Province) announced that the number of visitors to Ba Den Mountain on the first day of the holiday was just over 100,000, a decrease of 7 percent compared to the same period last year.

A similar trend was observed in Vung Tau City. According to statistics from the Tourist Management and Support Center of Vung Tau City, on April 27, tourist areas welcomed and served approximately 34,000 visitors, a decrease of 2,000 compared to the same period last year.

At Bai Truoc and Bai Sau beaches, beach attendance remained low, with only a few thousand visitors. Some hotel owners noted that there were still many vacant rooms on the night of April 27.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the National Reunification Day holiday, a significant influx of tourists headed to the Mang Den Ecotourism Area in Mang Den Town, Kon Plong District, Kon Tum Province. Most visitors came from the central provinces, HCMC, and Hanoi. Mang Den is anticipated to host over 50,000 people during this holiday.

In Phu Quy Island District, Binh Thuan Province, on April 27, around 1,200 rooms in over 100 hotels, guesthouses, and homestays on the island were fully booked. Representatives from five high-speed boat companies, transporting passengers between Phan Thiet City, Binh Thuan Province, and Phu Quy Island, reported that all tickets for travel to and from the island district during the 5-day holiday period had been sold out.

In Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province, by the end of April 27, tourists began to arrive in larger numbers. Mr. Tran Thanh Hoai, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Lam Dong Province, stated that the peak of tourist arrivals to Da Lat-Lam Dong would be from April 28 to May 1. During this period, the local authorities will organize numerous large-scale cultural and musical events to cater to tourists.

On the first day of the holiday, the Dong Loc T-junction National Relic Site (Ha Tinh Province) welcomed around 5,000 domestic and foreign tourists who came to offer incense and flowers and commemorate the heroic martyrs. It is estimated that throughout this holiday, the historical site will welcome over 23,000 visitors.

On the same day, Mr. Hoang Phuoc Nhat, Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism of Thua Thien Hue Province, announced that from April 27 to May 1, hotel occupancy in Thua Thien Hue was projected to reach 82 percent, peaking at over 90 percent on April 28. During this time, Thua Thien Hue is hosting the Hue Traditional Cuisine Week 2024 and the "Thuan An Sea Calling 2024" program, promising engaging and exciting experiences for both locals and tourists.

No congestion at bus stations, airports

On April 27, at bus stations and train stations in Da Nang City, passenger traffic increased by over three times compared to normal days. At Da Nang International Airport, the check-in counters in the departure area were bustling with passengers completing procedures. In Hue station, in addition to the regular train services, the railway sector added two extra SE11 and SE12 trains to Hanoi and HCMC.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Hoai An, Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism of Da Nang City, revealed that Da Nang is projected to welcome approximately 340,000 visitors, up 5 percent compared to the 2023 holiday period, with expectations of a nearly 4 percent rise in international visitors.

On the same day, the high-quality SE21/SE22 train service on the Saigon - Da Nang route was launched to cater to passengers during the National Reunification Day holidays, with hopes of becoming a sought-after tourism offering in the upcoming summer of 2024. All carriages feature either 2-bed or 4-bed compartments equipped with amenities such as wifi and air conditioning systems.

In HCMC on the morning of April 27, Mien Tay Bus Station served over 61,000 passengers with 2,100 departing buses, while Mien Dong Bus Station accommodated nearly 8,000 passengers, equivalent to 330 departures. An Suong Bus Station received around 3,870 passengers, marking a 108 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Nga Tu Ga Bus Station mainly served long-distance routes, hosting approximately 1,250 passengers throughout the day.

At Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC, passenger traffic was busy but relatively smooth, with no reported congestion. Traffic conditions on roads leading to the airport were clear, allowing for easy movement of vehicles. However, there were traffic jams reported in the Eastern gateway area of HCMC, the direction from HCMC to Binh Duong and Dong Nai.

On National Highway 1, a line of vehicles stretched for about 10km, slowly inching forward. The roads leading to the Dau Giay Expressway towards Dong Nai were also crowded, primarily due to the sharp increase in people traveling back to their hometowns or going on vacations, mostly by motorcycles and personal cars.

The National Traffic Safety Committee also reported that on April 27, there were 60 traffic accidents nationwide, all on the roads, resulting in 24 fatalities and 51 injuries. Compared to the first holiday of 2023, there was a decrease of 14 accidents, 12 fewer fatalities, and one fewer injured person.

On April 27, traffic was bustling on the four expressways, namely Phan Thiet - Dau Giay, Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet, Cam Lam - Vinh Hao, and Nha Trang - Cam Lam, traversing Binh Thuan, Ninh Thuan, and Khanh Hoa provinces. Vehicles from HCMC and Southern provinces were plentiful, yet traffic flowed smoothly without congestion.

At the Ba Bau Interchange in Ham Thuan Nam District, Binh Thuan Province, on the Phan Thiet - Dau Giay Expressway, many vehicles carrying tourists headed towards Phan Thiet City (Binh Thuan Province). Meanwhile, other vehicles continued to move on the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet Expressway towards the Luong Son - National Highway 28B Intersection to reach Da Lat City (Lam Dong Province).Top of Form

Lieutenant Colonel Hoang Xuan An, Head of the Highway Traffic Patrol and Control Team No.6, Division 8 of the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, emphasized the unit's commitment to ensuring safety for all road users on the highways. The unit deploys forces for round-the-clock patrols and control, ready to implement remote traffic diversion and regulate traffic flow in alternative directions if congestion occurs.

Various activities in Hanoi, HCMC during holiday Throughout the extended 5-day holiday, Hanoi hosted a variety of cultural, artistic, and sporting events. However, due to the intense heat, there were fewer visitors to outdoor entertainment venues. While international tourists continued to explore attractions like Hoan Kiem Lake and Hanoi's Old Quarter under the sun, domestic travelers preferred destinations with more shade and greenery. From April 28 to 30, artistic groups in Hanoi held several performances with themes praising the Party, President Ho Chi Minh, extolling the homeland, and celebrating national unity. On April 27, a considerable number of residents and tourists visited various recreational and shopping spots across HCMC. According to the Department of Tourism and the Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC, the number of visitors is expected to rise significantly in the coming days. Throughout the day, the Headquarters of the People's Council and People's Committee of HCMC welcomed approximately 1,049 residents and tourists for sightseeing and information exploration. During this period, tours to Can Gio Island District and Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site and those for exploring HCMC at night and experiencing the double-decker Saigon WaterGo river bus attracted considerable interest from residents and tourists alike. Some tourist routes to various provinces or "overseas" destinations were bustling with visitors. Saigontourist Travel Agency reported that, for the first time this year, they introduced a series of City tours in 18 provinces and cities where they have branches nationwide, such as Can Tho, Ben Tre, Buon Ma Thuot, Hue, and Da Nang. Quick statistics from some supermarkets and takeout food areas in HCMC showed a steady stream of customers. "The number of customers increased by 50-150 percent compared to normal days, but purchasing power only increased by 5-20 percent."

On April 27, residents from HCMC and the Southeastern provinces rushed to the Mekong Delta for the holiday, causing a significant increase in traffic on the bridge and both sides of the Rach Mieu Bridge (connecting Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces). From early morning on April 27, hundreds of cars, buses, trucks, and containers heading from HCMC to the Mekong Delta formed long queues stretching for kilometers, moving very slowly to cross the Rach Mieu Bridge. Heavy traffic on Rach Mieu Bridge At the Dinh Khao Ferry on National Highway 57, linking Vinh Long and Ben Tre provinces, on the first day of the holiday, the volume of vehicles, mainly motorcycles, surged significantly, leading to prolonged traffic jams on both sides of the ferry. Meanwhile, at some previously congested spots like the An Thai Trung Intersection, the junction of National Highway 1 and National Highway 30, and the terminus of the Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway in Cai Be District, Tien Giang Province, there were no traffic snarls during this holiday, as the My Thuan 2 Bridge helps to ease the burden on National Highway 1.

By staff writers – Translated by Thuy Doan