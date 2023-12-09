Culture/art

First Binh Thuan Int'l Performing Art Festival 2023 opens

SGGP

The first Binh Thuan-Vietnam International Performing Art Festival 2023 is held in Phan Thiet City of the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan from December 8-10.

img-7144-8264jpg-4228.jpg
A performance by an art troupe from Mongolia (Photo: SGGP)

The event which is part of the National Tourism Year 2023 “Binh Thuan – Green convergence” attracted domestic and foreign art troupes from 26 countries around the world, including Mongolia, the Philippines, and Cuba, and ten groups of young artists from Hanoi-based Vietnam Water Puppet Theater, Bien Xanh – Binh Thuan Music Performance Theater, Phuong Nam Art Theater.

The festival includes a wide range of activities, such as the opening ceremony, street art performances, an outdoor world peace music concert, a parade, an international performance outdoor world peace concert, and a music performance by the Sun Symphony Orchestra.

img-7055-4473jpg-7628.jpg
A large number of local and foreign visitors attend the opening ceremony of the first Binh Thuan-Vietnam International Performing Art Festival 2023 on the evening of December 8. (Photo: SGGP)
By Tien Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Binh Thuan Int'l Performing Art Festival 2023 National Tourism Year 2023 Binh Thuan – green convergence

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn