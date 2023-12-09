First Binh Thuan Int'l Performing Art Festival 2023 opens

The first Binh Thuan-Vietnam International Performing Art Festival 2023 is held in Phan Thiet City of the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan from December 8-10.

A performance by an art troupe from Mongolia (Photo: SGGP)

The event which is part of the National Tourism Year 2023 “Binh Thuan – Green convergence” attracted domestic and foreign art troupes from 26 countries around the world, including Mongolia, the Philippines, and Cuba, and ten groups of young artists from Hanoi-based Vietnam Water Puppet Theater, Bien Xanh – Binh Thuan Music Performance Theater, Phuong Nam Art Theater.

The festival includes a wide range of activities, such as the opening ceremony, street art performances, an outdoor world peace music concert, a parade, an international performance outdoor world peace concert, and a music performance by the Sun Symphony Orchestra.

A large number of local and foreign visitors attend the opening ceremony of the first Binh Thuan-Vietnam International Performing Art Festival 2023 on the evening of December 8. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tien Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh