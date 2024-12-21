National

Firefighting robot introduced at 2024 International Defense Exhibition

Beyond exhibiting military devices of advanced defense industries worldwide, the 2024 International Defense Exhibition launched high-tech products from the Vietnam People's Public Security forces.

The 2024 International Defense Exhibition takes place at Gia Lam Airport, the capital city of Hanoi from December 19-22.

A firefighting robot

Among them is a firefighting robot serving industrial buildings which is a state-level research project implemented by Lieutenant General, Associate Professor, Dr. Le Quang Bon, Head of the University of Fire Fighting and Prevention.

This robot is to fight fires in industrial areas up to five stories high.

During firefighting, the robot can move from the first to the fifth floor while laying out its hose on the ground. It can open stairwell doors and work in smoky and high-temperature environments.

The robot is additionally equipped with cameras to monitor the fire, thereby performing appropriate firefighting strategies. According to the research and manufacturing team, the application of high technology in firefighting will not only provide peace of mind to investors in industrial zones and projects but also give safety for officers and soldiers on duty.

That is the development trend of a technological society.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

firefighting robot the 2024 International Defense Exhibition firefighting robot serving industrial buildings

