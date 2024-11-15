Vietnam International Defense Exhibition 2024 to offer free entry to public

A press conference was unveiled to the public regarding activities commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army and the 35th anniversary of National Defense Day which took place on November 15 morning.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The Party Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Education, the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Information and Communications co-chaired the press conference.

Attending and speaking at the press conference, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Duc, Head of the Department of Propaganda and Training under the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army, stated that following the success of the first exhibition, the Ministry of National Defense of Vietnam would organize the second Vietnam International Defense Exhibition 2024 which was scheduled to take place from December 19– November 22 at Gia Lam Airport in the capital city of Hanoi.

Major General Le Ngoc Than, Chief of Political Affairs for the General Department of Defense Industry informed that 140 units from 27 countries worldwide have registered to participate in the exhibition and signed contracts with the organizers so far.

At Vietnam International Defense Exhibition 2022 (Illustrative photo)

Among them, there are many countries with strengths in developing the defense industry worldwide, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Spain and so on.

The exhibition will start at 9 a.m. on December 19, with a much larger scale and display area compared to the first exhibition, and then it will offer free entry to the public, beginning from noon on December 21 to the end of December 22.

The organizers stated that the exhibition will display and introduce combat means, technology solutions, weapons and equipment for the navy, army, air defense - air force, cyber warfare and technical logistics.

During the opening ceremony, the Air Force will perform a special flight, and special forces will demonstrate operations and martial arts.

As for the air defense - air force, the exhibition is expected to display fighter jets, helicopters, training aircraft, drones, air-to-air missiles, air defense, shoulder-fired air defense, artillery complexes and air defense missiles.

On this occasion, many activities commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22, 1944 -2024) and the 35th anniversary of the National Defense Day (December 22, 1989 -2024) will also comprehensively take place across various fields, including culture, literature, art, sports; exhibitions and fairs; seminars, discussions, meetings, exchanges, policy activities, mass mobilization and gratitude activities.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong