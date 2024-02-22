Fifth Book Fair promotes reading habit held in Hanoi

The fifth book fair promoting reading habit among people will take place at the Hanoi Book Street on February 22-25

According to the book show’s organizers, Thai Ha Books and Thai Ha Book Club, the fair with the participation of 22 display booths is expected to create a book shopping space for book lovers.

The book fair will be divided into three areas, including Tram Tri Thuc (Knowledge Station), Tram Thien Nhien (Nature Station) and Tram Nghi Chan (Rest stop).

Participating stalls will donate 20 percent of their book sales to the Vietnam Fund for Reading Promotion which is operated by the Book Club and the Book ATM project to offer books and build book shelves in provinces and cities nationwide.

The event will include activities, such as exchanges on reading culture, the introduction of new books, and providing books to disadvantaged children in mountainous areas.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh