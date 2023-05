All over the streets and alleys in HCMC, people hang flags in front of their houses, making the streets more vibrant and colorful.

All over the streets and alleys in HCMC, people hang flags in front of their houses, making the streets more vibrant and colorful. City inhabitants are celebrating the 48th anniversary of the National Reunification Day (April 30) and the 137th anniversary of May Day (May 1).

The Reunification Palace is a destination that many tourists visit on this occasion; and Nguyen Hue Walking Street is also an attractive destination with art performance.