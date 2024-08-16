Festival for children from Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia 2024 wraps up

The festival for children from Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia 2024 concluded at HCMC Children’s House on August 15 evening.

The festival for children of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia 2024 is an opportunity for the children of the three nations to deepen their knowledge and mutual understanding as well as further strengthen solidarity among the nations. Photo: SGGP)

Attending the closing ceremony was Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong and Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

In her speech at the event, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union and President of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Council of the city Trinh Thi Hien Tran affirmed that the traditional friendship between Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia has been further strengthened by generations of the three countries. The festival for children of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia 2024 is an opportunity for the children of the three nations to deepen their knowledge and mutual understanding as well as further strengthen solidarity among the nations.

Delegates attend the 2024 festival for children of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. (Photo: SGGP)

The 2024 festival for children of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia ran from August 13 to 15 in HCMC with the participation of 215 children and 36 commanders of the young pioneer organizations of the three counties.

The participants took part in a flower offering ceremony for President Ho Chi Minh at his statue in HCMC Children’s House, cultural and arts playgrounds, a space for President Ho Chi Minh and children, visits to Can Gio District, and historical and cultural sites on the city.

The festival for children of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia is organized based on the summer camp for children of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, which has been biennially held by the HCMC’s Youth Union since 2010.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh