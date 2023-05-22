Farmers worry about unripe durians falling from trees

The number of fallen durians accounts for 50 percent of total fruits in many gardens, making farmers worry about their incomes.

Accordingly, Chu Se, Chu Puh, Ia Grai, Chu Prong, Duc Co and Chu Pha are localities having big areas for planting durian in Gia Lai Province. Of these, Ia Grai District has over 600 hectares of durian. At the current time, the harvest period for durians is coming, however, the fallen young fruits have happened widely.

The family of resident Nguyen The Anh in Village No.6, Ia To Commune, Ia Grai District is planting 1.5 hectares of durian trees but there were only a few fruits.

Nguyen The Anh, a resident of Ia To Commune, Ia Grai District said that the quantity of fallen fruits last year was fewer than this year. Besides, the fallen young fruit rate reached around 50 percent meanwhile the cost of supplies and fertilizers was high so the income for this harvest season is likely to decrease.

Le Trung Giang, a resident of Ia To Commune, Ia Grai District said that the weather this year is severe so the ratio of fruit is moderate. Following his observation, the harvested crop this year would gain around 40 to 50 percent over last year.

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ia To Commune Ro Mah Klin said that the whole commune has 300 hectares of durian. During the passing time, the weather condition was severe causing fallen young durian with an average rate of around 40 percent. The commune desired that the relevant sectors would impose solutions to guide the techniques of planting durian more effectively in the upcoming time.

According to the Division of Agriculture and Rural Development of districts of Ia Grai and Chu Se, facing the fallen young fruit situation, the districts’ authorities have sent officials to the sites to make statistics of damages and find solutions to overcome the situation to limit unripe durians falling from trees.