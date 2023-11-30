Fahasa inaugurates Nguyen Hue smart bookstore

The smart book mall covers on an area of 1,200 square meters featuring different areas displaying books in various genres and various kinds of goods to meet customers' demands.

The intelligent system of the bookstore, such as self-check machines and automatic payment machines, enables customers to find and purchase the publications they are searching for and provide promotional programs and related information about the books.

Especially, Fahasa Nguyen Hue Bookstore has also expanded a place displaying general books in the fields of literature, history, research, and sport, limited edition books, and publications that are no longer available in the market

On this occasion of the inauguration of the smart bookstore, Fahasa has launched many promotional programs, such as offering gifts for bills from VND500,000 (US$20.7) and a 50-percent discount for children's books, literature books, and books on psychology and skills from December 1, 2023, to January 2, 2024

Located at No.40 on the bustling Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1, Fahasa Nguyen Hue Bookstore is the first and biggest bookstore selling various types of books, and publications in a wide range of categories and subjects, stationery items, and toys. Putting into operation in 1076, the bookstore has become a notable destination for domestic and foreign book lovers for over 50 years.