SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Fahasa inaugurates Nguyen Hue smart bookstore

SGGP
HCMC Book Distribution Corporation (Fahasa) on November 29 inaugurated Fahasa Nguyen Hue smart bookstore after undergoing an upgrade.
Acting general director of HCMC Book Distribution Corporation (Fahasa) Pham Nam Thang speaks at the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: SGGP) ảnh 1

Acting general director of HCMC Book Distribution Corporation (Fahasa) Pham Nam Thang speaks at the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The smart book mall covers on an area of 1,200 square meters featuring different areas displaying books in various genres and various kinds of goods to meet customers' demands.

The intelligent system of the bookstore, such as self-check machines and automatic payment machines, enables customers to find and purchase the publications they are searching for and provide promotional programs and related information about the books.

Especially, Fahasa Nguyen Hue Bookstore has also expanded a place displaying general books in the fields of literature, history, research, and sport, limited edition books, and publications that are no longer available in the market

On this occasion of the inauguration of the smart bookstore, Fahasa has launched many promotional programs, such as offering gifts for bills from VND500,000 (US$20.7) and a 50-percent discount for children's books, literature books, and books on psychology and skills from December 1, 2023, to January 2, 2024

Located at No.40 on the bustling Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1, Fahasa Nguyen Hue Bookstore is the first and biggest bookstore selling various types of books, and publications in a wide range of categories and subjects, stationery items, and toys. Putting into operation in 1076, the bookstore has become a notable destination for domestic and foreign book lovers for over 50 years.

The smart book mall displays different areas displaying books in various genres and various kinds of goods to meet customers&apos; demands. ảnh 2

The smart book mall displays different areas displaying books in various genres and various kinds of goods to meet customers' demands.
The self-check machine allows users to search and look for all books in the store. (Photo: SGGP) ảnh 3

The self-check machine allows users to search and look for all books in the store. (Photo: SGGP)
By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Nguyen Hue smart bookstore Fahasa Nguyen Hue Bookstore HCMC Book Distribution Corporation Fahasa smart bookstore

Other news

Photo Gallery