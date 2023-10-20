Exports via e-commerce platforms become rising trend

The shift towards exports via e-commerce platforms is likely to continue as technology is evolving and businesses are adapting to the changing market landscape, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

However, there are still several limitations when it comes to exporting through e-commerce platforms in Vietnam, including cultural and language barriers, and a lack of understanding of the rules and regulations governing e-commerce, which pose significant challenges to the country in the process of cross-border export.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the Centre for Application of Information Technology and Digital Transformation in Trade Promotion Nguyen Thanh Duong said the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade is collaborating with e-commerce platform Alibaba.com to develop "Vietnam Pavilion" on its platform. The goal is to popularise Vietnamese products to international customers and boost their exports to the global market.

He explained that this platform has over 260 million users, 47 million buyers and businesses from over 200 countries and territories, adding that both sides plan to select outstanding businesses to be featured in the Vietnam Pavilion, with the launch planned for December.

To promote exports on e-commerce platforms, Vietrade will work on developing a digital trade promotion ecosystem, diversifying coordination with both domestic and foreign e-commerce platforms.

It will also advise leaders of the Ministry of Industry and Trade to sign cooperation agreements that create favorable conditions for exporters. Promotions include building the "Vietnam Pavilion" on major global e-commerce platforms to showcase Vietnamese products to international customers, as well as hold training and capacity-building activities for exporters, he said.

Last year, Vietnam's exports through e-commerce were valued at over VND80 trillion (US$3.25 billion), which is expected to reach nearly VND300 trillion by 2027.

In anticipation of this trend, Vietrade swiftly launched various online and hybrid trade promotion models in Vietnam, which have yielded positive results.