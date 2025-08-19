Exhibition to showcase 80 years of achievements in Vietnamese agriculture

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien, on August 18, chaired a press conference to introduce the Vietnam Agriculture and Environment Exhibition, marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien

The event, hosted by the Vietnam Agricultural Trade Promotion Center under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, will take place in Hanoi.

Speaking at the press briefing, Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien underscored that Vietnam had made a historic leap: from importing two to three million tons of rice annually, by 1989, the country had already exported its first shipment of rice. Today, rice, seafood, timber, tea, coffee, and fruits have firmly established Vietnam’s position on the global map. Last year alone, Vietnam exported more than 9 million tons of rice, ranked third worldwide in seafood exports, and became one of the world’s top wood exporters with revenue approaching US$17 billion. With some 700,000 hectares under cultivation, coffee has turned Vietnam into one of the world’s leading coffee hubs.

According to Mr. Nguyen Minh Tien, Director of the Vietnam Agricultural Trade Promotion Center, the special exhibition will be held at the National Exhibition Center in Dong Anh District, Hanoi, from August 28 to September 5.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Tien, Director of the Vietnam Agricultural Trade Promotion Center

The exhibition is structured into themed spaces, retracing the origins and development of Vietnam’s agriculture from 1945 to 1986, its renovation and integration phase from 1986 to 2020, and key achievements from 2020 to 2025, while also highlighting international cooperation and global integration.

Specifically, the exhibition will portray Vietnam’s agricultural journey across 80 years through various perspectives. Visitors will encounter images, artifacts, and documents from wartime agriculture, the “Rice for the Frontline” movement, early cooperatives, and rural life under the subsidy-based economy. From there, the displays will transition to showcase achievements in the era of reform and integration, such as the New Rural Development Program, OCOP (One Commune, One Product), organic farming, digital transformation, and circular economy models.

An overview of the press briefing

Notably, exhibition booths will also feature Vietnam’s key export staples over the decades—including rice, coffee, fruit, seafood, and timber—alongside high-tech and sustainable farming models that are shaping the future of Vietnamese agriculture.

Speaking to the press, Mr. Nguyen Minh Tien added, “To offer visitors a more vivid experience of agricultural achievements, the Ministry will bring 28 coffee trees from the Central Highlands to Hanoi. This way, visitors can see firsthand how coffee has truly become a billion-dollar crop for Vietnam (with coffee exports in 2024 reaching $5.5 billion), admire branches laden with cherries, and taste the unique flavor of Vietnamese coffee right at the exhibition.”

Alongside the physical exhibition, the Ministry will also launch a virtual exhibition space, running from August 28, 2025, to August 28, 2026. This digital platform will employ virtual reality, 3D simulation, and interactive technologies to showcase the historical depth, current accomplishments, and future vision of Vietnamese agriculture.

At the same venue and timeframe (August 28–September 5), the Ministry will also host an exhibition of handicrafts and OCOP products.

In support of the series, TikTok Shop, in collaboration with the Vietnam Agricultural Trade Promotion Center, will roll out the “Pride in Vietnamese Agriculture” campaign from August 25 to September 5. TikTok content creators will promote Vietnamese agricultural brands at upcoming exhibition. On the TikTok platform, a creative content contest titled “Pride in Vietnamese Agriculture” will invite young people to share stories about local produce and brands in their own style. Parallel to this, five themed livestream sessions on OCOP, fruits, handicrafts, tea, coffee, and rice will be broadcast directly from the exhibition. These interactive shopping and cultural experiences, featuring numerous content creators, are expected to further amplify Vietnamese agricultural brands to consumers in Vietnam and around the globe. Users can follow and spread the campaign through hashtags such as #TuHaoNongSanViet and #TuHaoHangViet.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan