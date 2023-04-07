Exhibition to call on the community’s solution to improve migrant women’s lives

The Vietnamese Women's Museum opened the exhibition Noi toi den (Where I come to) about the journey of migrant women to call on the community’s solution to improve the quality of life and equality for these women.

The exhibition was conducted by the Vietnam Women's Museum with a group of 20 female migrant workers aged 16-34 who are working various jobs including waitressing, barbering, cooks, collectors or street vendors.

These women come from many different rural areas such as the northern provinces of Son La, Cao Bang, Phu Tho, Hung Yen, Hai Phong, Nam Dinh, Thanh Hoa, or central provinces of Nghe An, Ha Tinh with dreams and hope for a better future.

The exhibition consists of three themes comprising stories about the journey of female migrant workers leaving the countryside, cities where they arrived in to look for work and their release from the pressures of life in public spaces with the dream of a better future.

The images displayed at the exhibition help viewers understand female migrant workers living and setting up jobs in urban areas, who have been facing many difficulties, especially in accessing and using public spaces.

The exhibition also conveys a message about the importance of public space for female migrant workers and practical actions that organizations and community groups need to do to improve the quality of life for this special group of women.