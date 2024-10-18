Culture/art

Exhibition on Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam opens in Can Tho

The Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam Cultural and Scientific Center in collaboration with the Can Tho City Museum organized an exhibition on the Special National Relic of Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) on October 18.

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition (Photo: SGGP)

The exhibition aims to present the establishment and development of Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature).

The event is divided into themes, such as “The Temple of Literature" featuring the essence of Vietnamese education, "Nurturing talents" presenting teaching and learning activities at the “First university of Vietnam”, "The exam journey" refering students' great efforts to achieve examination success, and an introduction of doctoral steles bearing the names and places of birth of graduates from 82 royal examinations which were held from 1442 to 1779 under the Le and Mac dynasties.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the Temple of Literature’s Culture and Science Center, Le Xuan Kien said that the event is expected to introduce the complex of Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam, one of the most unique and oldest cultural historical sites in Hanoi to people in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, especially young people; and nurture a love for cultural heritage, educational tradition, tradition of venerating teachers and respecting morals, and arouse the desire to develop a prosperous and happy country.

The exhibition taking place at Can Tho City Museum will run until December 18.

Visitors visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)
The display introduces the complex of Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam, one of the most unique and oldest cultural historical sites in Hanoi to people in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, especially young people. (Photo: SGGP)
By Vinh Tuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

