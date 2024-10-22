Exhibition on UNESCO-recognized heritage sites to open in November

An exhibition on Vietnamese heritage sites recognized by UNESCO through cinematic works will be held in Hanoi on November 7-11, as part of the 7th Hanoi International Film Festival.

Tan Hoa commune in the central province of Quang Binh is one of the places to record important scenes of the film. (Photo: Oxalis)

The event, organized by the Department of Cinema and the Vietnam Film Institute under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, aims to promote Vietnam's cultural and natural heritage sites recognized by UNESCO, honor World Heritage Sites, Intangible Cultural Heritage, Documentary Heritage, and Biosphere Reserves of Vietnam, and contribute to introducing the land and the Vietnamese people.

The exhibition consists of two parts. The first part will display about 200 images of movies filmed in Vietnam’s locations, such as Kong: Skull Island, Nha Tien Tri (The Prophecy), Nguoi Bat Tu (The Immortal), and Thien Menh Anh Hung (Blood Letter). The second part will present around 50 photos of Ha Long Bay, the Imperial City of Thang Long, the ancient capital of Hue, and Son Doong Cave taken by photographers.

The exhibition is also expected to promote tourism, attract international filmmakers, and integrate the Vietnamese film market into the growing international film industry.

The 7th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) 2024 will return to the capital on November 7-11, attracting more than 500 Vietnamese and foreign movies and 107 selected films from 40 countries and territories for competition at the film fest.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh