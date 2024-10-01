7th Hanoi International Film Festival to take place in November

The 7th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) 2024 will return to the capital on November 7-11, attracting more than 500 Vietnamese and foreign movies.

According to Director of the Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Vi Kien Thanh, the organization board has selected 107 of 500 films from 40 countries and territories for competition at the film fest.

Of these, 11 movies will compete in the feature film category while 10 foreign pictures and 10 Vietnamese cinematic works will participate in the short film competition. The Panorama program attracts 31 artworks and the “Vietnamese Contemporary Movies” program sees the participation of 38 films. There will be seven movies will join the “German cinema” program.

The film festival will also include seminars on German cinema, developing film production and adapting history and literature into movies.

Screenings of the participating movies will take place at CGV’s cinema, BHD Star Cineplex at Vincom Center Pham Ngoc Thach, and the walking street in the capital city.

The annual HANIFF aims to honor the best movies, and new talents and encourage cooperation among producers and delegates. It is also a venue for the celebration and betterment of both Vietnamese and international cinema as well as giving a chance for local and foreign filmmakers to meet, and exchange experiences and thoughts with each other.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh