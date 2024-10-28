Culture/art

Exhibition on pioneers of modern Vietnamese art’s paintings held in Paris

SGGP

An exhibition featuring masterpieces by legendary Vietnamese artists opened at the Cernuschi Museum in Paris from now until March 9, 2025.

vna_potal_khai_mac_trien_lam_tranh_nghe_thuat_hien_dai_cua_hoa_si_viet_nam_tai_phap_stand.jpg
An exhibition featuring masterpieces by legendary Vietnamese artists, including Le Pho, Mai Thu, and Vu Cao Dam opened at the Cernuschi Museum in Paris from now until March 9, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

The display titled “Pioneers of Modern Vietnamese Art” presents to viewers 150 works by three pioneers of modern Vietnamese art, including Le Pho, Mai Thu, and Vu Cao Dam, tracing their progress from their studies at the Hanoi School of Fine Arts through their long careers in France from 1937 onwards.

Le Pho (1907-2001) is a French-Vietnamese painter best known for his delicate and emotional style, and artworks featuring a combination of tradition and modern.

Painter Mai Trung Thu (1906-1980) (also known as Mai Thu) was interested in paintings that depicted the love for the country and Vietnamese people.

Vu Cao Dam (1908-2000) was a painter and sculptor whose mixture of traditional Vietnamese painting and Western painting techniques mostly centered on landscapes and figure painting.

By Thien Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh

