Exhibition of traditional Japanese Kimono: Cultural experience in HCMC

Those who love Japanese culture can experience a cultural feature at an exhibition of traditional Japanese Kimono in Ho Chi Minh City.

Illustrative photo

The Consulate General of Japan in HCMC in conjunction with the University of Technology will organize an exhibition of traditional Japanese kimono to promote the appreciation of Japanese cultural heritage tomorrow.

This cultural exchange initiative seeks to enhance the friendship between Vietnam and Japan. It offers a platform for those interested in Japanese culture to appreciate the beauty and significance of kimono, a UNESCO-recognized intangible cultural heritage.

The exhibition displays traditional kimonos typical of Japanese people used in different cultural and life contexts such as furisode kimono (worn during graduation ceremonies), houmongi kimono, tomesode kimono.

Visitors will be captivated by the exquisite "Thousand Cranes" kimono, a masterpiece inspired by renowned Nobel Prize-winning author Yasunari Kawabata's poignant work.

The “Thousand Cranes” kimono is handcrafted with sophisticated patterns and weaving techniques, and is the traditional Japanese bridal dress in wedding.

To enhance the visitor experience, a practical workshop titled "The Beauty of Yukata" is offered, providing an opportunity to learn about and participate in the process of wearing a traditional yukata.

By Bao Lam - Translated by Anh Quan