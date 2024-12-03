Culture/art

Exhibition of traditional Japanese Kimono: Cultural experience in HCMC

SGGP

Those who love Japanese culture can experience a cultural feature at an exhibition of traditional Japanese Kimono in Ho Chi Minh City.

kimono.webp
Illustrative photo

The Consulate General of Japan in HCMC in conjunction with the University of Technology will organize an exhibition of traditional Japanese kimono to promote the appreciation of Japanese cultural heritage tomorrow.

This cultural exchange initiative seeks to enhance the friendship between Vietnam and Japan. It offers a platform for those interested in Japanese culture to appreciate the beauty and significance of kimono, a UNESCO-recognized intangible cultural heritage.

The exhibition displays traditional kimonos typical of Japanese people used in different cultural and life contexts such as furisode kimono (worn during graduation ceremonies), houmongi kimono, tomesode kimono.

Visitors will be captivated by the exquisite "Thousand Cranes" kimono, a masterpiece inspired by renowned Nobel Prize-winning author Yasunari Kawabata's poignant work.

The “Thousand Cranes” kimono is handcrafted with sophisticated patterns and weaving techniques, and is the traditional Japanese bridal dress in wedding.

To enhance the visitor experience, a practical workshop titled "The Beauty of Yukata" is offered, providing an opportunity to learn about and participate in the process of wearing a traditional yukata.

By Bao Lam - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

beauty and significance of kimono a UNESCO-recognized intangible cultural heritage traditional Japanese kimono Japanese cultural heritage Nobel Prize-winning author Yasunari Kawabata

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn