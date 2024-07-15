Exhibition marks 70 years of Geneva Agreement

An exhibition marking 70 years since the signing of the Geneva Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities in Vietnam, a historical milestone of the country's revolutionary diplomacy, opened in Hanoi on July 15.

Delegates attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

In his opening speech, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son recalled that the Geneva Accords were signed in 1954, marking the first time in the nation's history that the fundamental national rights of Vietnam – independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity – had been affirmed in an international agreement, recognized and respected by the countries participating in the Geneva Conference. The signing of the Geneva Accords was a historical milestone for the nation and opened up a new page in the Vietnamese people’s struggle for national liberation, unification, and socialist construction. This agreement, along with the Dien Bien Phu victory, strongly encouraged the oppressed peoples to rise in the struggle for national liberation, heralding the era of the collapse of imperialism worldwide.

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

Around 150 exhibits including photos, documents, and items related to the Geneva Agreement are presented to the public for the first time. The display recreates the negotiation process, signing, and implementation of the Geneva Agreement and provides deeper knowledge of the significance of the Agreement

On this occasion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also released a photo book titled "Geneva Agreement 1954 – A Historic Milestone of the Vietnamese Revolution." The book contains 250 photos and documents of the negotiation process, signing, and implementation of the Geneva Agreement.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son emphasized that Vietnamese people always treasure and remember the support and assistance from international friends and peace-loving people worldwide towards the cause of national liberation, development, and protection of the people in Vietnam.

The exhibition provides a deeper understanding of the scope and historical significance of the Geneva Agreement for national liberation and reunification, and arouses pride in the nation's revolutionary tradition, he added.

The exhibition co-organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will run until September 5.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs releases a photo book titled "Geneva Agreement 1954 – A Historic Milestone of the Vietnamese Revolution." (Photo: SGGP)

