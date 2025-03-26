Exhibition marking Khanh Hoa’s 50th Liberation Anniversary held in Nha Trang

An exhibition presenting the achievements and development of the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa over the past 50 years opened at the 2-4 (April 2) Square in Nha Trang City on March 25.

The exhibition attracts many young people. (Photo: SGGP)

The event, themed “Khanh Hoa—50 Years of Achievements and Development,” aims to mark 50 years since Khanh Hoa Province’s liberation (April 2, 1975–2025) and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

The exhibition displays 300 images and propaganda posters on the 50th anniversary of Khanh Hoa Province’s liberation day, the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification, achievements, and development of the province over the past 50 years.

Delegates of Khanh Hoa Province visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Khanh Hoa Province, Dang Quoc Van said that the exhibition affirms the role, mission, and great devotion of the Party to the national revolutionary cause, the great victories and historical achievements of the country, and Khanh Hoa Province after 40 years of renewal.

It also contributes to enhancing the effectiveness of propaganda and education about love for the homeland and country, arousing national pride, and strengthening the people's confidence in the leadership of the Party and the local government in the process of building, developing, and protecting the homeland and the country in the new era.

The exhibition is also an opportunity for Khanh Hoa Province to promote and introduce to domestic and international visitors its achievements, potential, strengths, and aspirations for sustainable development, as well as natural landscapes, culture, and the people of the land.

The display will run until April 5.

Images of late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong are displayed at the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

By Hieu Giang—Translated by Kim Khanh