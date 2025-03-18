Exhibition celebrating Da Nang's 50th Liberation Anniversary to come this month

An exhibition of fine arts, photography, and architecture marking 50 years since Da Nang's liberation (March 29, 1975-2025) will take place at APEC Park in Da Nang City’s Hai Chau District on March 23.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The exhibition is not only an opportunity to review the city's development journey but also a chance for generations of artists, photographers, and architects to meet and exchange ideas and new creativity.

It also contributes to raising public awareness about the role of art in urban life while inspiring the younger generation to continue creating and preserving the cultural identity of the central coastal city of Da Nang.

The exhibition will showcase more than 300 outstanding works, presenting the development of Da Nang over the past 50 years.

According to the organization board, the Union of Literary and Art Associations of Da Nang, the event will showcase more than 300 outstanding works, presenting the development of Da Nang over the past 50 years, including artworks that have won awards in various competitions and exhibitions and have been highly appreciated by experts.

The display will run until May 2.

By Pham Nga—Translated by Kim Khanh