Exhibition celebrating Da Nang's 50th Liberation Anniversary to come this month

The exhibition is not only an opportunity to review the city's development journey but also a chance for generations of artists, photographers, and architects to meet and exchange ideas and new creativity.
It also contributes to raising public awareness about the role of art in urban life while inspiring the younger generation to continue creating and preserving the cultural identity of the central coastal city of Da Nang.
According to the organization board, the Union of Literary and Art Associations of Da Nang, the event will showcase more than 300 outstanding works, presenting the development of Da Nang over the past 50 years, including artworks that have won awards in various competitions and exhibitions and have been highly appreciated by experts.
The display will run until May 2.