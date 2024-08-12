Co people’s decoration art of Neu tree recognized as cultural heritage

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung signed a decision on recognizing the art of decorating the Neu tree of the ethnic minority of Co as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The People's Committee of Quang Ngai Province previously submitted a proposal on adding the art of decorating the Neu tree of the ethnic group of Co in Tra Bong District to the list of National Intangible Cultural Heritage to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

The art of decorating the Neu tree of the Co ethnic group in Tra Bong District is associated with the buffalo sacrifice festival that appeared thousands of years ago.

The Neu tree is not only a ceremonial object in the ritual but also a unique sculptural work that vividly represents the daily life and spiritual world of the Co people. The Co ethnic minority believes that the Neu tree is a spiritual intersection between the Gods in the heavens and humans on Earth. The Co people have a custom of planting and decorating the Neu tree to pray for peace, prosperity, community solidarity, and mutual support.

A Neu tree in a village in Tra Bong District, Quang Ngai Province

Mr. Ho Ngoc An, one of the artisans maintaining the traditional art of decorating the Neu tree in Tra Bong District, Quang Ngai Province

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh