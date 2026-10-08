Erratic weather fuels surge in respiratory illnesses across southern Vietnam

Unpredictable weather marked by sharp temperature swings and frequent rainfall is driving a rise in respiratory illnesses among both children and adults in Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces.

Many families report household members falling ill in succession, disrupting daily routines and prompting more visits to hospitals and clinics. Health experts say the seasonal transition, coupled with significant temperature variations throughout the day, is creating favorable conditions for respiratory infections to spread.

A doctor at Vung Tau General Hospital examines a pediatric patient. Photo: Khanh Chi

According to Dr. Le Thi Thu Trang, Head of the Pediatrics Department at Vung Tau General Hospital, respiratory diseases currently account for a substantial proportion of the department's caseload and have risen sharply compared to last year.

Since September, the hospital has treated an average of 30 children with respiratory infections each day through its outpatient, emergency, and inpatient services, representing a 50 percent increase from the same period in 2024. Inpatient admissions have increased by 50 percent, while outpatient visits are up 30 percent.

The department is currently caring for between 80 and 100 pediatric inpatients, with respiratory illnesses such as bronchiolitis, pneumonia, and bronchial asthma accounting for 75 to 80 percent of cases.

A similar trend has been recorded at Children's Hospital 2 in Ho Chi Minh City, where respiratory complaints continue to dominate patient visits. The hospital receives around 2,500 pediatric consultations daily, with approximately 90 children requiring hospitalization each day.

The impact of the changing weather extends beyond children. Hospitals are also reporting a significant increase in respiratory-related consultations among adults.

At Ba Ria General Hospital, respiratory illnesses have driven patient numbers above 1,000 visits per day on several occasions over the past month. During a peak week in September, the hospital recorded 4,594 respiratory-related consultations and 114 hospital admissions.

Adults accounted for more than 90 percent of these cases, with 4,138 outpatient visits and 104 hospitalizations.

The Ministry of Health's Vietnam Administration of Disease Prevention has warned that alternating periods of heat and cooler weather can increase the risk of respiratory diseases, particularly seasonal influenza.

While most influenza patients experience mild symptoms and recover without complications, the disease can become severe among vulnerable groups, including older adults, young children, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic illnesses or weakened immune systems.

Health authorities have urged the public not to self-medicate with antiviral drugs or antibiotics without medical advice. High-risk individuals who develop flu symptoms are encouraged to seek professional medical care promptly for appropriate diagnosis and treatment.

Weather conditions favorable to respiratory diseases are expected to persist. The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting forecasts continued rainfall across southern Vietnam through the end of October, although overall precipitation levels are expected to decline. Forecasters also predict that the southern rainy season may end earlier than usual, with rainfall in December projected to be 5 percent to 20 percent below the long-term average.

By stafff writers - Translated by Anh Quan