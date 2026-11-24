Vietnam’s health authorities have urged vigilance against the new Covid-19 variant PJ.2.1 while emphasizing that the strain currently poses a low public health risk.

The Ministry of Health urged the public on November 24 to take proactive precautions against Covid-19 following the emergence of a new coronavirus strain.

People are advised to wear face masks in crowded places. Illustrative photo

According to the ministry, the World Health Organization released an initial risk assessment on November 19 regarding the PJ.2.1 strain, officially classifying it as a variant under monitoring.

According to the WHO, the prevalence of this variant among reported sequenced samples has shown an upward trend in several countries; however, there is currently no evidence to suggest that it causes more severe disease or possesses a higher rate of human-to-human transmission. Based on available evidence, the WHO assesses the global public health risk posed by the PJ.2.1 variant as low, with a low level of confidence.

The Ministry of Health’s Vietnam Administration of Disease Prevention is urging the public to remain vigilant without panicking over the newly detected variant.

Health officials noted that seasonal weather shifts during the winter and spring, alongsideincreased travel, social interactions, and large gatherings ahead of the year-end and Lunar New Year holidays, could heighten the transmission risk for respiratory illnesses like Covid-19. The department emphasized that the danger is particularly acute in crowded, enclosed, or poorly ventilated areas.

Individuals at higher risk such as the elderly, those with underlying medical conditions, pregnant women, and people with compromised immune systems or those taking immunosuppressive medication should take proactive steps to prevent infection and seek medical attention or treatment promptly if symptoms arise.

Patients with respiratory illnesses receiving treatment at a medical facility in Hanoi. Photo: SGGP

The Vietnam Administration of Disease Prevention recommends that the public wear face masks properly when visiting healthcare facilities, using public transportation, or spending time in crowded, enclosed, or poorly ventilated areas.

Furthermore, people are advised to wash their hands frequently, cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing, and ensure that their living and working environments remain well-ventilated. Individuals with symptoms of respiratory tract infections should wear a face mask when in contact with others.

Medical workers advise anyone experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, or fatigue to limit contact with others and avoid self-medicating. Individuals should contact a healthcare facility for guidance or a medical examination when necessary.

Health professionals further urge people to seek immediate medical attention if their symptoms worsen significantly, or if they develop difficulty breathing, persistent chest pain, or altered consciousness.

The WHO’s decision to place the PJ.2.1 variant under monitoring is part of routine surveillance aimed at the timely detection and assessment of viral changes; it does not imply that this variant has been determined to cause more severe disease.

By Ngoc Dung - Translated by Anh Quan